Content Writer

Hi, I'm Andrea Lange, a content writer at Goal specialising in sports betting and the iGaming industry. With over 15 years of professional writing experience, I bring a strong background in research, editorial writing and digital content creation. I focus on producing accurate, engaging and accessible content that helps readers understand betting platforms, their features and the wider online gaming landscape.

Experience

Past experience:

I began my writing career in 2011 as a freelance copywriter, working across a range of industries, including online sports betting. In 2013, I joined Making it Happen as Head of Department before moving to GrouponSA in 2014, where I worked as a copywriter producing commercial, marketing and editorial content. I returned to freelance writing in 2015 and continued working across different content formats and industries before joining Goal in 2026.

Goal.com

Content Writer | 2026 – Present

Freelance

Copywriter and Editor | 2015 – 2026

GrouponSA

Copywriter | April 2014 – June 2015

Making it Happen (SA Online)

Head of Department | December 2013 – April 2014

Freelance

Copywriter and Editor | 2011 – 2013

Education

I graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Science from the University of South Africa (UNISA). My studies included Communication Science, with Linguistics and English Studies as minor subjects, giving me a strong academic foundation in language, media, research and effective communication.

University of South Africa (UNISA)BA Communication Science | 2013 | Cum Laude

Expertise and how you keep yourself updated:

My work at Goal focuses on researching and reviewing online sportsbooks and betting platforms, with particular attention to their features, accessibility, regulatory compliance and overall user experience. My research combines hands-on platform engagement with detailed investigation of official operator information. This includes testing payment methods, engaging with customer support, verifying promotional offers, examining terms and conditions, and investigating the regulatory framework governing each operator. I also consult independent sources to cross-check claims, identify inconsistencies and ensure that the information I provide is accurate, balanced and up to date.

Q&A:

How did you get into sports betting?

My introduction to sports betting came early in my writing career, when one of my first freelance projects involved creating content for an online betting platform. That assignment gave me my first insight into the industry and sparked an interest that has since come full circle with my work at Goal.

What's the biggest mistake you see bettors make?

One of the biggest mistakes bettors make is forgetting that betting should be entertainment, not a way to make money. They also often overlook the fine print, particularly payout and withdrawal conditions, wagering requirements and promotional expiry dates. These terms can change, so staying informed and checking the details before placing a bet is essential.

What's the first thing you check when reviewing a sportsbook?

I start by examining the operator's website, checking its regulatory compliance and initial offerings. Once I've established a baseline, I register or log in to explore the platform hands-on, testing its features, games, betting markets and payment and withdrawal methods. Finally, I engage with customer support to verify operating hours, assess response times and evaluate the quality of assistance. My aim is to establish whether a sportsbook is legitimate, safe and offers genuine value to its users.

Disclaimer:

All betting and online gaming activities are intended for adults aged 18 and over and are subject to local laws. Always gamble responsibly, understand the risks, set personal limits and never bet more than you can afford to lose.