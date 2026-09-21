ZARbet Review South Africa: Is It Worth It in September 2026?

+

☰ Contents [Show more ▾]

Our ZARbet Review Verdict

ZARbet scores well for its South African licensing, range of betting products and mobile access. The main areas that need closer attention are the bonus wagering terms and withdrawal conditions.

Category Rating Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Safety & Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Bonus ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sports Betting ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Casino Games ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Payments ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mobile Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

ZARbet is suited to players who want several betting products in one account. Its strongest points are the overall range and mobile experience, while payments and bonus conditions are areas to check carefully before signing up.

Brand Key Features

ZARbet's main features are split between its sportsbook and casino, with a welcome offer covering each product.

Key Aspect Description Rating Security & Trustworthiness Licensed bookmaker operated by Apollo Gaming (Pty) Ltd and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Offer 200% first deposit match bonus up to R2,000 ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sports Betting Sports betting across major markets, including soccer, rugby, cricket, tennis and other popular sports. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Casino Games Games from providers including Pragmatic Play and Evolution, plus Aviator and exclusive Genii content ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ eSports eSports betting is available, including Valorant markets ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Payment Methods Cards, Capitec Pay, EFT, vouchers and mobile payment options ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mobile Experience Dedicated Android and iOS apps are available, alongside mobile web access ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support Live chat, email and phone support available. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

ZARbet combines sports betting, casino games and eSports with local payment options, dedicated Android and iOS apps and FICA verification requirements.

ZARbet Pros and Cons

✅ ZARbet Pros ❌ ZARbet Cons Licensed and regulated in South Africa The welcome bonus has a 30x wagering requirement Sports, casino and eSports betting are available Deposits of R1,000 or less are subject to a 10x withdrawal limit Android and iOS apps are available No fixed withdrawal processing time is published

ZARbet Welcome Offer Review

ZARbet gives new players a 200% match on their first deposit, up to R2,000. There is no promo code to enter, and the minimum first deposit is R20.

The headline offer looks generous, but the 30x wagering requirement is worth paying attention to before claiming it. There is also a specific restriction on smaller deposits: deposits of R1,000 or less are subject to a withdrawal limit of 10x the deposit amount. The maximum bonus is R2,000, and the offer is available to players aged 18+.

For more information on how the offer works, including whether you need a code, see our ZARbet promo code guide.

New players can create an account online and complete the required verification steps before betting. See our ZARbet registration guide for a step-by-step look at the process.

Is ZARbet Safe and Legal in South Africa?

ZARbet operates through Apollo Gaming (Pty) Ltd and holds Bookmaker Licence 10010581-031, issued by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board on 28 March 2024. The operator states that its platform is for users aged 18 and over.

ZARbet also applies FICA verification requirements when registering and using an account. Customers may be asked to provide identification, proof of address and other information needed to verify their identity.

The operator provides responsible gambling information and links to support services, including the National Responsible Gambling Programme. Players should only bet with money they can afford to lose and should review the account, verification and withdrawal requirements before depositing.

ZARbet Sports Betting Review

ZARbet offers betting on popular sports in South Africa, including soccer, rugby, cricket and tennis, as well as a selection of other sports and competitions. This gives players access to a mix of local and international events from the same sportsbook.

Soccer is a major part of the offering, while rugby and cricket are also relevant for South African bettors. Tennis provides options for those who prefer individual sports, with different markets available depending on the event and competition.

The sportsbook is suited to players who like to switch between different sports rather than sticking to one category.

ZARbet Casino Games Review

The ZARbet casino gives players access to a mix of slots, live casino games and other online titles. Its games include content from providers such as Pragmatic Play and Evolution, while Aviator and exclusive Genii content add variety to the selection.

Slots make up a significant part of the casino, but there are also live dealer games for players who prefer a more traditional casino experience. This gives the ZARbet games selection a mix of different formats rather than focusing on one type of game.

There is also a separate casino welcome offer for new players. It includes a 125% deposit match of up to R3,750, plus 25 free spins. The full promotion terms should be checked before accepting the offer.

For South African players who want sports betting and casino games under one account, the ZARbet casino provides both options on the same platform.

ZARbet eSports and Virtual Sports

ZARbet also offers eSports betting, including markets for Valorant. This gives players another betting category alongside the platform's main sports and casino products.

The eSports selection is still more limited than what players may find on bookmakers or platforms specialising specifically in eSports, but its inclusion adds another option for bettors interested in competitive gaming.

ZARbet App and Mobile Experience

ZARbet has dedicated apps for both Android and iOS, as well as a mobile website for players who prefer to bet through their browser.

The Android app is available as a direct APK from the ZARbet website rather than through Google Play. The iOS app is available through the Apple App Store. Both apps provide access to the sportsbook and casino, while the mobile website can also be used to register, log in and manage an account.

ZARbet Payments and Withdrawals

ZARbet supports several deposit methods, including bank cards, Capitec Pay, EFT, vouchers and mobile payment options. EFT is also available for withdrawals.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Visa and Mastercard Yes No N/A Capitec Pay and Capitec Cards Yes No N/A EFT Yes Yes N/A 1Voucher Yes No N/A Samsung Pay and Apple Pay Yes No N/A

The minimum ZARbet withdrawal is R250. Withdrawals normally need to be made to the original payment method, although ZARbet may allow an alternative method after additional security checks. Payments and withdrawals are restricted to South African banks and accounts.

A withdrawal may be subject to a service fee depending on the amount and payment processor. If a deposit has not been wagered at least once, ZARbet can charge a minimum fee of R100.

FICA verification can also affect withdrawals. ZARbet may request identification, proof of address, a selfie or a verification call before releasing funds. Requested documents must be provided within the specified period, or the withdrawal may be reversed.

Withdrawal requests are subject to a pending period before being reviewed by the finance team. ZARbet does not publish a fixed processing time, so withdrawal speed can vary.

ZARbet Customer Support

ZARbet offers customer support through email, telephone and Live Chat. I tested the Live Chat and found that the initial connection was a little slow, but once connected, the agent answered my question directly.

The agent confirmed that Live Chat operates 24/7. The support options are available directly through the ZARbet website, giving customers a way to get help with account, betting or payment-related queries.

ZARbet provides several tools that allow customers to control their gambling activity. These include:

Deposit limits: Daily, weekly and monthly limits can be requested through Customer Support. These limits apply to card, Capitec Pay and EFT payments, but not voucher payments or direct cash deposits.

Time-outs: Players can take a break for periods ranging from one day to three months.

Self-exclusion: Temporary self-exclusion is available for a minimum of six months, with permanent account closure also offered.

Balance withdrawals: During self-exclusion, customers cannot bet or play casino games but can still withdraw any remaining account balance.

Support resources: ZARbet provides links to organisations including the National Responsible Gambling Programme and Gamblers Anonymous South Africa.

The platform is restricted to players aged 18 and over, and the minimum sports bet is R1.

How does ZARbet compare with other South African bookmakers?

ZARbet competes with a growing number of South African betting platforms, including Betshezi and Easybet. All three combine sports betting with casino games, although their bonuses, sports coverage and mobile offerings differ.

Bookmaker Best For Welcome Offer App Casino Main Weakness ZARbet Players looking for sports betting, casino games and eSports under one account 200% first deposit match up to R2,000 Dedicated Android and iOS apps, plus mobile web Yes 30x wagering requirement and withdrawal conditions Betshezi A broad sports betting selection Deposit-match promotions of up to R10,000 Android APK and mobile website; no native iOS app Yes iPhone users must use the mobile website rather than a dedicated iOS app Easybet Players who want sports betting, casino games and regular promotions 150% first deposit match up to R1,500, or 100 free spins Android and iOS apps, plus mobile web Yes Promotions and features vary, so current terms should be checked

ZARbet offers sports betting, casino games and eSports with dedicated Android and iOS apps. Betshezi is more Android-focused and does not have a native iOS app, while Easybet also offers dedicated apps alongside sports and casino betting.

Our Expert Opinion

Author: Andrea Lange

ZARbet is clearly designed as an all-round betting platform rather than one focused on a single product. The combination of sports betting, casino games and eSports gives players several options under one account, while the Android and iOS apps make the platform accessible on the main mobile devices.

The welcome offer is also competitive, but it needs to be viewed alongside the terms. The 200% match up to R2,000 sounds attractive, but the 30x wagering requirement and the withdrawal restriction on deposits of R1,000 or less make the promotion less straightforward than the headline figure suggests.

My experience with customer support was positive overall. I tested the Live Chat and asked about its operating hours. The initial connection was a little slow, but once connected, the agent answered directly and confirmed that Live Chat operates 24/7.

Players should also look closely at the bonus terms, withdrawal conditions and available markets before deciding whether ZARbet suits the way they bet.

FAQ