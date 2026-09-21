ZARbet App Download for Android & iPhone in South Africa September 2026

Contents
- 📱Is There a ZARbet App in South Africa?
- 📱How to Download the ZARbet App on Android
- 📱How to Get the ZARbet App on iPhone or iPad
- 📱Can You Use the ZARbet App on Huawei or Mobile Browser?
- 📱Key Features of the ZARbet Betting App
- 📱Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?
- 💳Deposits and Withdrawals on the ZARbet App
- 📱Is the ZARbet App Safe and Legal in South Africa?
- 📱ZARbet App Not Working? Common Fixes
- 📱ZARbet App vs Mobile Website
- 🏁Our Expert Opinion
- ❓FAQ
Is There a ZARbet App in South Africa?
Yes. ZARbet has dedicated mobile apps for both Android and iPhone/iPad users. Android users may download the APK directly from ZARbet, while the iOS version is available through Apple's App Store.
|Feature
Android
iOS
|App Access
Official APK
App Store
|Min RAM
Not specified
Not specified
|App size
Not Specified
36.4 MB
|OS Version
Not Specified
iOS 15.1+
|Download
Direct APK
App Store
|Live Betting
Yes
Yes
|Casino Games
Yes
Yes
|Cash Out
Yes
Yes
|Deposits
Yes
Yes
|Withdrawals
Yes
Yes
|Push Alerts
Not specified
Not specified
|Biometric Login
Not specified
Face ID/ Touch ID
|Fast loading
Yes
Yes
|In-app Support
Live Chat Available
Live Chat Available
How to Download the ZARbet App on Android
ZARbet distributes its Android app as an APK rather than through Google Play. To complete a ZARbet app download, visit the official Android app page and scan the QR code with your phone or download the APK directly.
Once the APK has downloaded:
Open your Android security settings and allow your browser to install apps from unknown sources.
Find the ZARbet APK in your Downloads folder.
Tap the file and follow the installation prompts.
Open the app once installation is complete and sign in or create an account.
The exact settings can vary between Android devices. On Samsung phones, the relevant permission is found under the browser's Install unknown apps setting.
How to Get the ZARbet App on iPhone or iPad
The ZARbet app is available through the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. Search for ZARbet, check that Apollo Gaming PTY LTD is shown as the provider, then tap Get to install it.
The app requires iOS 15.1 or later on iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 or later on iPad. Once installed, open the app and log in to an existing account or complete the registration process.
The iPhone and iPad ZARbet app download does not require an APK, as the app is distributed through Apple's App Store.
Can You Use the ZARbet App on Huawei or Mobile Browser?
ZARbet provides its Android app as an APK, but it does not currently publish specific Huawei app compatibility information. If a ZARbet app download is not available for your device, Huawei users can instead access the ZARbet website through a supported mobile browser.
The mobile site provides access to the sportsbook, casino, account and betting functions, making it an alternative if the app cannot be installed.
Key Features of the ZARbet Betting App
The ZARbet app combines sports betting and casino games in one mobile platform. Users can place pre-match and live bets, with Cash Out available on selected sports, events and markets. The app also provides access to casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer titles. Account and support functions are available from the mobile interface, giving users a way to manage their betting without switching between different platforms. These features are also commonly found across the best betting apps in South Africa.
Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?
Yes. The ZARbet app allows customers to register, log in and place bets from their mobile device. New users need to provide their personal details and complete the required identity checks before betting.
For more information, see our ZARbet registration guide or learn more about the ZARbet sign up bonus before making your first deposit.
Deposits and Withdrawals on the ZARbet App
ZARbet supports deposits using methods including Visa, Mastercard, Capitec Pay, Capitec cards, EFT, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and selected vouchers. The current minimum withdrawal is R250.
Withdrawals are generally made to the original payment method, with ZARbet able to process withdrawals to South African bank accounts. For a broader look at the platform and its betting services, see our ZARbet review.
Is the ZARbet App Safe and Legal in South Africa?
Yes, ZARbet operates as a licensed South African bookmaker. The app is operated by Apollo Gaming (Pty) Ltd, which is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Users must be 18 or older, and ZARbet carries out identity checks as part of its registration and FICA requirements.
ZARbet App Not Working? Common Fixes
If the ZARbet app is not working properly, try these basic fixes before contacting support:
Check that you have a stable internet connection.
Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.
Close and reopen the app.
Clear the app cache or reinstall it if problems continue.
If the APK will not download, check your browser settings and make sure installation from unknown sources is allowed.
Try the ZARbet mobile website as an alternative.
If the problem persists, ZARbet provides customer support through Live Chat, email and telephone.
ZARbet App vs Mobile Website
The ZARbet app is useful if you want a dedicated mobile interface, while the website avoids the need to install anything. Both give users access to betting and account functions, so the choice largely comes down to convenience.
ZARbet App
Mobile Website
|Dedicated app for mobile betting
|No installation required
|In-app support available
|Works directly through a browser
|APK required on Android
|Available on supported mobile browsers
Our Expert Opinion
Author: Andrea Lange
Our experience with the ZARbet app was generally positive. The Android installation was a little more involved than downloading an app through Google Play, but once it was installed, we found the app easy enough to navigate and use.
We particularly liked having customer support available directly within the app. We tested the Live Chat while trying to get the app installed and, although the initial response was a little slow, the support we received was genuinely helpful and got us through the installation process.
Having sports betting, casino games and support in one place makes the app practical for someone who prefers to manage their betting from their phone. The main area we'd like to see improved is the Android download process, which could be made more straightforward for new users.
✅ ZARbet App Pros
❌ ZARbet App Cons
|Sports betting and casino games in one app
|Android users need to install an APK
|In-app customer support
|Android installation is less straightforward than Google Play
|Available for Android and iPhone
|Android system requirements are not clearly published
FAQ
Is there a ZARbet app for Android?
Yes. ZARbet offers an Android app as a downloadable APK from its official website.
Is there a ZARbet app for iPhone?
Yes. The ZARbet app is available through the Apple App Store for compatible iPhone and iPad devices.
Do I need to download an APK?
Only on Android. ZARbet distributes its Android app as an APK, while iPhone and iPad users can download it from the App Store.
Can I register and log in on the app?
Yes. The app allows users to access their ZARbet account, while new customers can complete the registration process.
Is the ZARbet app safe?
ZARbet is operated by Apollo Gaming (Pty) Ltd, which is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Users must be 18 or older.