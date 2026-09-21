ZARbet App Download for Android & iPhone in South Africa September 2026

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Is There a ZARbet App in South Africa?

Yes. ZARbet has dedicated mobile apps for both Android and iPhone/iPad users. Android users may download the APK directly from ZARbet, while the iOS version is available through Apple's App Store.

Feature Android iOS App Access Official APK App Store Min RAM Not specified Not specified App size Not Specified 36.4 MB OS Version Not Specified iOS 15.1+ Download Direct APK App Store Live Betting Yes Yes Casino Games Yes Yes Cash Out Yes Yes Deposits Yes Yes Withdrawals Yes Yes Push Alerts Not specified Not specified Biometric Login Not specified Face ID/ Touch ID Fast loading Yes Yes In-app Support Live Chat Available Live Chat Available

How to Download the ZARbet App on Android

ZARbet distributes its Android app as an APK rather than through Google Play. To complete a ZARbet app download, visit the official Android app page and scan the QR code with your phone or download the APK directly.

Once the APK has downloaded:

Open your Android security settings and allow your browser to install apps from unknown sources.

Find the ZARbet APK in your Downloads folder.

Tap the file and follow the installation prompts.

Open the app once installation is complete and sign in or create an account.

The exact settings can vary between Android devices. On Samsung phones, the relevant permission is found under the browser's Install unknown apps setting.

How to Get the ZARbet App on iPhone or iPad

The ZARbet app is available through the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad. Search for ZARbet, check that Apollo Gaming PTY LTD is shown as the provider, then tap Get to install it.

The app requires iOS 15.1 or later on iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 or later on iPad. Once installed, open the app and log in to an existing account or complete the registration process.

The iPhone and iPad ZARbet app download does not require an APK, as the app is distributed through Apple's App Store.

Can You Use the ZARbet App on Huawei or Mobile Browser?

ZARbet provides its Android app as an APK, but it does not currently publish specific Huawei app compatibility information. If a ZARbet app download is not available for your device, Huawei users can instead access the ZARbet website through a supported mobile browser.

The mobile site provides access to the sportsbook, casino, account and betting functions, making it an alternative if the app cannot be installed.

Key Features of the ZARbet Betting App

The ZARbet app combines sports betting and casino games in one mobile platform. Users can place pre-match and live bets, with Cash Out available on selected sports, events and markets. The app also provides access to casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer titles. Account and support functions are available from the mobile interface, giving users a way to manage their betting without switching between different platforms. These features are also commonly found across the best betting apps in South Africa.

Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?

Yes. The ZARbet app allows customers to register, log in and place bets from their mobile device. New users need to provide their personal details and complete the required identity checks before betting.

For more information, see our ZARbet registration guide or learn more about the ZARbet sign up bonus before making your first deposit.

Deposits and Withdrawals on the ZARbet App

ZARbet supports deposits using methods including Visa, Mastercard, Capitec Pay, Capitec cards, EFT, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and selected vouchers. The current minimum withdrawal is R250.

Withdrawals are generally made to the original payment method, with ZARbet able to process withdrawals to South African bank accounts. For a broader look at the platform and its betting services, see our ZARbet review.

Is the ZARbet App Safe and Legal in South Africa?

Yes, ZARbet operates as a licensed South African bookmaker. The app is operated by Apollo Gaming (Pty) Ltd, which is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board. Users must be 18 or older, and ZARbet carries out identity checks as part of its registration and FICA requirements.

ZARbet App Not Working? Common Fixes

If the ZARbet app is not working properly, try these basic fixes before contacting support:

Check that you have a stable internet connection.

Make sure the app is updated to the latest version.

Close and reopen the app.

Clear the app cache or reinstall it if problems continue.

If the APK will not download, check your browser settings and make sure installation from unknown sources is allowed.

Try the ZARbet mobile website as an alternative.

If the problem persists, ZARbet provides customer support through Live Chat, email and telephone.

ZARbet App vs Mobile Website

The ZARbet app is useful if you want a dedicated mobile interface, while the website avoids the need to install anything. Both give users access to betting and account functions, so the choice largely comes down to convenience.

ZARbet App Mobile Website Dedicated app for mobile betting No installation required In-app support available Works directly through a browser APK required on Android Available on supported mobile browsers

Our Expert Opinion

Author: Andrea Lange

Our experience with the ZARbet app was generally positive. The Android installation was a little more involved than downloading an app through Google Play, but once it was installed, we found the app easy enough to navigate and use.

We particularly liked having customer support available directly within the app. We tested the Live Chat while trying to get the app installed and, although the initial response was a little slow, the support we received was genuinely helpful and got us through the installation process.

Having sports betting, casino games and support in one place makes the app practical for someone who prefers to manage their betting from their phone. The main area we'd like to see improved is the Android download process, which could be made more straightforward for new users.

✅ ZARbet App Pros ❌ ZARbet App Cons Sports betting and casino games in one app Android users need to install an APK In-app customer support Android installation is less straightforward than Google Play Available for Android and iPhone Android system requirements are not clearly published

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