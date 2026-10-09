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ReadySetBet Review South Africa: Is It Worth It in October 2026?

ReadySetBet offers South African players access to sports betting, casino games and mobile betting through a single account. Our ReadySetBet review explores the platform's betting markets, promotions, banking options, customer support and overall user experience to see where it performs well and where there's room for improvement.

ReadySetBet is available to players aged 18 and older. Depending on the feature being used, FICA verification may be required to confirm your identity.

Our ReadySetBet Review Verdict

ReadySetBet is worth considering for its broad betting markets, mobile-friendly experience, and straightforward account verification process, making it a solid all-round choice.

Category Rating Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Safety & Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Bonus ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sports Betting ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Casino Games ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Payments ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mobile Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

ReadySetBet combines sports betting and casino gaming on one platform, allowing players to access both from a single account. The mobile experience is straightforward, while the FICA verification process helps protect player accounts and supports South African regulatory requirements.

Brand Key Features

Key Aspect Description Rating Security & Trustworthiness ReadySetBet is operated by Kalmia Trading 1085 (Pty) Ltd and is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Before becoming ReadySetBet in 2026, they were known as Soccershop. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Offer R15,000 in Welcome Bonuses + 50 No Deposit Spins (18+. Full T&Cs apply.) ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sports Betting 30+ sports including soccer, rugby, cricket, tennis, horse racing, basketball, golf, motorsport, and more, including live betting. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Casino Games 2,000+ casino games including slots, live dealer games, table games, crash games, and progressive jackpots from leading software providers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ eSports Not available ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, EFT, Instant EFT, Bank Transfer, 1Voucher, Blu Voucher, OTT Voucher, FNB eWallet, and Standard Bank Instant Money (withdrawals). ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mobile Experience ReadySetBet offers a mobile-friendly website alongside dedicated apps for Android, iOS and Huawei devices. At the time of writing, no data-free mode was advertised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Customer Support ReadySetBet offers customer support via live chat, email, telephone and social media. WhatsApp support isn't currently available. Support is available daily from 07:00 until 04:00 the following morning. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Instead of specialising in a single product, ReadySetBet combines sports betting and casino gaming on one platform. Straightforward banking, a polished mobile experience and accessible customer support complete the overall package for South African players.

ReadySetBet Pros and Cons

Every betting site has its strengths and weaknesses, and ReadySetBet is no exception. Here's a quick look at where the platform performs well and where there's still room for improvement.

✅ ReadySetBet Pros ❌ ReadySetBet Cons Strong balance between sportsbook and online casino. Some promotion details may only become available after registration. Dedicated apps are available for Android, iOS and Huawei, with a mobile-friendly website for browser play. No confirmed eSports betting markets. Competitive welcome bonus and a wide range of payment methods Responsible gambling tools are not as prominently displayed as on some competitors.

ReadySetBet Welcome Offer Review

New players aged 18 and over can claim up to R15,000 in Welcome Bonuses across their first three deposits, plus 50 No Deposit Spins. To qualify, you'll need to make a minimum deposit of R50.

Bonus funds are subject to an 8x wagering requirement on sports and horse racing bets with minimum combined odds of 2.00, and a 40x wagering requirement on ReadySet Spins, Live Dealer and Lucky Numbers. If the bonus money is lost, your real money must also be turned over at least once in full at minimum odds of 2.00 before it can be withdrawn. Full T&Cs apply.

For a closer look at the latest ReadySetBet promo code and welcome offers, see our dedicated guide. It explains the current promotions, eligibility requirements and bonus terms in more detail.

Is ReadySetBet Safe and Legal in South Africa?

Yes. ReadySetBet is operated by Kalmia Trading 1085 (Pty) Ltd and is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Players may be required to complete FICA verification before using certain account features, including withdrawals. This helps confirm player identities and supports South African regulatory requirements.

ReadySetBet is intended for adults aged 18+ and promotes responsible gambling by providing information and support resources for players who may need assistance.

For step-by-step instructions on opening an account, see the ReadySetBet registration guide. It explains the registration process, FICA verification and how to get started.

ReadySetBet Sports Betting Review

ReadySetBet offers betting on more than 30 sports, giving South African players access to a wide range of local and international markets. Soccer is the platform's biggest focus, but markets are also available for rugby, cricket, tennis and horse racing.

The sportsbook is straightforward to navigate and caters to both casual and experienced bettors. Live betting allows wagers while events are in progress, and cash out, including partial cash out on eligible bets, gives players more control over active wagers. With more than 200 soccer leagues from over 60 countries, there's plenty to choose from throughout the year.

Rather than trying to cover every niche market, ReadySetBet focuses on the sports most South African bettors follow. Live betting, cash out and extensive soccer coverage make it a practical option for players who mainly bet on mainstream sports.

For more information on the latest ReadySetBet promo code and welcome offers, see our dedicated guide. It covers the current promotions, eligibility requirements and bonus terms..

ReadySetBet Casino Games Review

Alongside its sportsbook, ReadySetBet offers an online casino with thousands of games from leading software providers. Players can choose from slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, crash games such as Aviator, and progressive jackpot titles.

Games are supplied by recognised developers including Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Spribe, Games Global, Play'n GO, Yggdrasil and Red Tiger. Players may also qualify for selected promotions, including free spins on eligible offers. Terms and eligibility apply.

With slots, table games, live dealer titles and progressive jackpots all available in one place, ReadySetBet provides plenty of variety for players who enjoy both casino gaming and sports betting.

ReadySetBet eSports and Virtual Sports

ReadySetBet does not currently offer eSports betting or virtual sports. South African players looking for these options may be better served by a bookmaker that specifically supports them.

ReadySetBet App and Mobile Experience

ReadySetBet can be accessed through both its mobile website and dedicated apps. The mobile site works well across modern browsers, allowing South African players to register, complete FICA verification, place bets, make deposits and withdrawals, and access the casino without switching to a desktop computer.

The ReadySetBet app is available for Android, iOS and Huawei devices, providing access to the sportsbook and online casino while on the move. Players can place pre-match and live bets, browse casino games, manage their accounts and claim eligible promotions directly from the app.

Registration can also be completed on a mobile device, so players can create an account and start betting from almost anywhere. At the time of writing, no data-free mode was advertised. Standard mobile data charges apply when using the website or app.

ReadySetBet Payments and Withdrawals

ReadySetBet supports a good range of payment options for South African players, including bank cards, EFT, vouchers, and bank transfers. Most deposit methods are processed instantly, while withdrawal times depend on the payment method you choose and whether your FICA verification has been completed.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Yes Yes Instant deposits; up to 2 business days for withdrawals EFT / Instant EFT Yes Yes Instant deposits; within 24 hours for withdrawals Voucher Yes No Instant deposits eWallet: FNB eWallet and Standard Bank Instant Money No Yes As little as 30 minutes Bank Transfer Yes Yes Instant deposits; less than 1 hour for withdrawals

Deposits start at R5 for EFT and bank transfers, while Visa, Mastercard and voucher deposits have a minimum of R10. Withdrawal limits start at R50 for Visa and Mastercard and R100 for EFT and bank transfers.Once FICA verification is complete, withdrawals are processed quickly, with some payment methods completed in under an hour.

ReadySetBet does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, although your bank or payment provider may apply its own charges.

ReadySetBet Customer Support Review

South African players can contact ReadySetBet through live chat, email and telephone support. The operator also maintains social media accounts for updates and general enquiries.

For most questions about your account, payments or bets, live chat is generally the quickest option. Email is better suited to more detailed enquiries, while telephone support is available for players who prefer speaking to a customer service representative.

As part of this review, ReadySetBet was contacted via live chat to verify its support channels and operating hours. A customer support agent confirmed that WhatsApp support is not available and that live chat is available until 04:00, resuming at 07:00 each day.

ReadySetBet promotes responsible gambling and is intended for adults aged 18+ only. The operator provides responsible gambling information and support for players who need assistance.

Minimum age: Players must be 18 or older to open an account

Self-exclusion: Self-exclusion requests can be made by contacting customer support.

Responsible gambling: Resources are available for players experiencing gambling-related issues.

At the time of writing, no official information was available on player-controlled deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs, reality checks or dedicated account history tools. As a result, these features have not been assessed in this review.

How Does ReadySetBet Compare with Other South African Bookmakers?

ReadySetBet is one of several licensed bookmakers available to South African players. Comparing it with a few alternatives can help you decide which platform best suits your betting style.

Bookmaker Best For Welcome Offer App Casino Main Weakness ReadySetBet Players looking for both sports betting and casino gaming Get up to R15,000 in Welcome Bonuses + 50 No Deposit Spins. Android, iOS & Mobile Website Yes Some promotions and features are only fully explained after registration. Hollywoodbets Local sports betting and horse racing R25 Free Bet with 50 Free Spins Android, iOS & Mobile Website Yes The interface can feel busy for new players. Betway Soccer betting and a polished betting experience R10 Extra Bet for new players after meeting the qualifying requirements Android, iOS & Mobile Website Yes Promotions are generally less varied than some competitors.

Because welcome promotions change regularly, players should compare the latest promotions before signing up, and these offers are as of July 2026.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Andrea Lange

After testing ReadySetBet and reviewing its sportsbook, casino, mobile experience, banking options and customer support, the platform proved straightforward to use. Registration was simple, the mobile apps were easy to navigate, and the sportsbook and casino both offered plenty of variety.

One of ReadySetBet's biggest strengths is that sports betting and casino gaming receive equal attention. The sportsbook covers the sports most South African players follow, while the casino includes games from recognised software providers together with live dealer tables, crash games and progressive jackpots.

Some promotion details are easier to access after registration, which makes comparing offers before signing up a little more difficult. Players looking for niche betting markets or more advanced responsible gambling tools may also prefer other bookmakers.

ReadySetBet is well suited to players who want sports betting and casino gaming under one account. It covers the essentials well, from banking and mobile betting to customer support, making it a practical option for South African players aged 18+.

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