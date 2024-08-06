How to watch and listen to today's New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels (49-63) and New York Yankees (67-46) will square off in Game 1 of the three-game MLB series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Los Angeles took two of three games from the Mets at home over the weekend. They are 14 games under .500 and 9.5 back of the division lead in the A.L. West.

The Yankees won their most recent series against the Blue Jays, marking their third consecutive series triumph. New York and Baltimore are deadlocked atop the American League East.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports West (BSW) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Fubo