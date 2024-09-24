How to watch today's Wycombe vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

An in-form Aston Villa side will make the trip to Wycombe in a round three Carabao Cup match at Adam's Park on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's side are on a four-game winning run in all competitions after a 3-1 league win over Wolves at the weekend, while Wycombe last defeated Cambridge United 2-0 in a League One encounter.

How to watch Wycombe vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa will be available to stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wycombe vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Adam's Park

The Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa will be played at Adam's Park in Wycombe, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wycombe team news

Luke Leahy and David Wheeler are all unlikely to be available for selection.

Gideon Kodua, Nathan Bishop, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan and Ryan Tafazolli are also all part of the infirmary, while Fred Onyedinma is a doubt.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield would hand Bez Lubala a start in attack.

Wycombe possible XI: Ravizzoli; Grimmer, Skura, Low, Harvie; Morley, Scowen; McCleary, Udoh, Humphreys; Lubala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravizzoli, George Defenders: Grimmer, Harvie, Hartridge, Low, Skura, McCarthy, Pattenden, Matton, Taylor Midfielders: Scowen, McCleary, Young, Bakinson, Humphreys, Salier, Morley Forwards: Udoh, Kone, Peart, Bartolo, Lubala, Dotse, Onyedinma

Aston Villa team news

Matty Cash and Jaden Philogene are sidelined through injuries, while Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings were spotted in training but not likely to start from the onset.

Captain John McGinn could be offered rest amid expected rotations in the XI from the Wolves win.

Aston Villa possible XI: Gauci; Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Carlos, Maatsen; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Duran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wycombe and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 29, 2020 Aston Villa 5-2 Wycombe Club Friendlies January 19, 2016 Aston Villa 2-0 Wycombe FA Cup January 9, 2016 Wycombe 1-1 Aston Villa FA Cup July 20, 2013 Wycombe 2-2 Aston Villa Club Friendlies September 20, 2005 Wycombe 3-8 Aston Villa Carabao Cup

