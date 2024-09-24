+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
Adams Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wycombe vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Carabao CupWycombeAston VillaWycombe vs Aston Villa

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

An in-form Aston Villa side will make the trip to Wycombe in a round three Carabao Cup match at Adam's Park on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's side are on a four-game winning run in all competitions after a 3-1 league win over Wolves at the weekend, while Wycombe last defeated Cambridge United 2-0 in a League One encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wycombe vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa will be available to stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wycombe vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 24, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Adam's Park

The Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Aston Villa will be played at Adam's Park in Wycombe, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wycombe team news

Luke Leahy and David Wheeler are all unlikely to be available for selection.

Gideon Kodua, Nathan Bishop, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan and Ryan Tafazolli are also all part of the infirmary, while Fred Onyedinma is a doubt.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield would hand Bez Lubala a start in attack.

Wycombe possible XI: Ravizzoli; Grimmer, Skura, Low, Harvie; Morley, Scowen; McCleary, Udoh, Humphreys; Lubala.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ravizzoli, George
Defenders:Grimmer, Harvie, Hartridge, Low, Skura, McCarthy, Pattenden, Matton, Taylor
Midfielders:Scowen, McCleary, Young, Bakinson, Humphreys, Salier, Morley
Forwards:Udoh, Kone, Peart, Bartolo, Lubala, Dotse, Onyedinma

Aston Villa team news

Matty Cash and Jaden Philogene are sidelined through injuries, while Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings were spotted in training but not likely to start from the onset.

Captain John McGinn could be offered rest amid expected rotations in the XI from the Wolves win.

Aston Villa possible XI: Gauci; Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Carlos, Maatsen; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Duran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wycombe and Aston Villa across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 29, 2020Aston Villa 5-2 WycombeClub Friendlies
January 19, 2016Aston Villa 2-0 WycombeFA Cup
January 9, 2016Wycombe 1-1 Aston VillaFA Cup
July 20, 2013Wycombe 2-2 Aston VillaClub Friendlies
September 20, 2005Wycombe 3-8 Aston VillaCarabao Cup

Useful links

