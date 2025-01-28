How to watch today's Wrexham vs Stevenage League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Stevenage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chasing a Championship promotion spot, third-placed Wrexham will face Stevenage in Tuesday's League One contest at SToK Cae Ras.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Birmingham last Thursday, while Stevenage aim for their third straight league win following a 1-0 win over Barnsley last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Stevenage online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Stevenage will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Stevenage kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Stevenage will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, January 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

With the three-man backline of Max Cleworth, Dan Scarr and Thomas O'Connor likely to remain the same, Ollie Palmer could be joined upfront by Paul Mullin.

The trio of George Dobson, Matty James and Oliver Rathbone should feature in the middle.

Stevenage team news

Daniel Kemp should start behind centre-forward Jamie Reid once again, with Jordan Roberts and Jake Young deployed on the flanks.

Similarly in the middle, Daniel Phillips and Harvey White are expected to keep their place in the XI; while Charlie Goode marshals the last line of defense alongside Carl Piergianni.

