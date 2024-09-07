How to watch today's Wrexham vs Shrewsbury League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will be looking to keep up to their bright start in League One when they take on Shrewsbury at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.
The Red Dragons, with 10 points from four games, are second to Stockport County only by goal difference. Phil Parkinson's side come into the tie following back-to-back wins against Reading and Peterborough United.
On the other hand, Shrewsbury will be looking to book their second win this season after a 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the previous matchday.
Wrexham vs Shrewsbury kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am PT / 10 am ET
|Venue:
|SToK Cae Ras
The League One match between Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Defender Jacob Mendy recently went under the knife due to a hamstring injury, while Paul Mullin is likely to continue as a substitute as recovering from his setback.
As such, Ollie Palmer should continue alongside Jack Marriott upfront.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Palmer, Marriott.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Dalby, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird
Shrewsbury team news
The defensive duo of Jordan Rossiter and Carl Winchester will miss out on account of their respective injuries, while Aaron Pierre and Luca Hoole are on international duty with Grenada and Wales U21 respectively.
George Nurse can slot in for Hoole at right-back, while Tom Bloxham can expect a starting berth after he came scoring a brace as a substitute in the Leyton Orient win.
Shrewsbury possible XI: Savin; Nurse, Feeney, Nsiala, Benning; Gilliead, Perry; Bloxham, Castledine, Shipley; Lloyd.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Savin, Young
|Defenders:
|Benning, M. Feeney, J. Feeney, Nsiala, Nurse
|Midfielders:
|Perry, Gilliead, Castledine, Shipley, O'Reilly, Ojo
|Forwards:
|Llyod, Kayode, Sagoe Jr, Bloxham, Marquis
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 7, 2024
|Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham
|FA Cup
|April 13, 2008
|Shrewsbury Town 3-0 Wrexham
|League Two
|November 4, 2007
|Wrexham 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
|League Two
|April 24, 2007
|Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham
|League Two
|February 25, 2007
|Wrexham 1-3 Shrewsbury Town
|League Two