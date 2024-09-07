How to watch today's Wrexham vs Shrewsbury League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Shrewsbury, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will be looking to keep up to their bright start in League One when they take on Shrewsbury at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

The Red Dragons, with 10 points from four games, are second to Stockport County only by goal difference. Phil Parkinson's side come into the tie following back-to-back wins against Reading and Peterborough United.

On the other hand, Shrewsbury will be looking to book their second win this season after a 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in the previous matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Shrewsbury online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Shrewsbury kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Defender Jacob Mendy recently went under the knife due to a hamstring injury, while Paul Mullin is likely to continue as a substitute as recovering from his setback.

As such, Ollie Palmer should continue alongside Jack Marriott upfront.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Palmer, Marriott.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Dalby, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Shrewsbury team news

The defensive duo of Jordan Rossiter and Carl Winchester will miss out on account of their respective injuries, while Aaron Pierre and Luca Hoole are on international duty with Grenada and Wales U21 respectively.

George Nurse can slot in for Hoole at right-back, while Tom Bloxham can expect a starting berth after he came scoring a brace as a substitute in the Leyton Orient win.

Shrewsbury possible XI: Savin; Nurse, Feeney, Nsiala, Benning; Gilliead, Perry; Bloxham, Castledine, Shipley; Lloyd.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Savin, Young Defenders: Benning, M. Feeney, J. Feeney, Nsiala, Nurse Midfielders: Perry, Gilliead, Castledine, Shipley, O'Reilly, Ojo Forwards: Llyod, Kayode, Sagoe Jr, Bloxham, Marquis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2024 Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham FA Cup April 13, 2008 Shrewsbury Town 3-0 Wrexham League Two November 4, 2007 Wrexham 0-1 Shrewsbury Town League Two April 24, 2007 Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham League Two February 25, 2007 Wrexham 1-3 Shrewsbury Town League Two

Useful links