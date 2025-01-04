How to watch today's Wrexham vs Peterborough United League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham are trailing both Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City on the League One standings table as they face Peterborough at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.
The Red Dragons suffered a 2-1 loss to Barnsley last time out, while the Posh played out a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion in their last fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Wrexham vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Peterborough will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Wrexham vs Peterborough kick-off time
The League One match between Wrexham and Peterborough will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Despite facing defeat against Barnsley, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will be tempted to stick with a similar lineup at the weekend.
Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is in line for a start after being named on the bench for the last couple of games, while Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin lead the line.
Peterborough team news
The visitors are likely to remain without the services of Kwame Poku after the forward sustained an injury a few games earlier.
On the back of a comeback from two goals down against Burton Albion, manager Darren Ferguson could also be seen naming a similar side against Wrexham.