How to watch today's Wrexham vs Peterborough United League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are trailing both Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City on the League One standings table as they face Peterborough at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

The Red Dragons suffered a 2-1 loss to Barnsley last time out, while the Posh played out a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion in their last fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Peterborough online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Peterborough will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Peterborough kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Peterborough will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Despite facing defeat against Barnsley, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson will be tempted to stick with a similar lineup at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is in line for a start after being named on the bench for the last couple of games, while Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin lead the line.

Peterborough team news

The visitors are likely to remain without the services of Kwame Poku after the forward sustained an injury a few games earlier.

On the back of a comeback from two goals down against Burton Albion, manager Darren Ferguson could also be seen naming a similar side against Wrexham.

