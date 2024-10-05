How to watch today's Wrexham vs Northampton League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Northampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham and Northampton are two worlds apart as they prepare to face off in a League One game at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

The hosts are five points adrift of current leaders Birmingham after the Red Dragons suffered their second league defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 at Stevenage.

On the other hand, Northampton are just a point off the relegation zone following back-to-back defeats against Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

How to watch Wrexham vs Northampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Northampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wrexham vs Northampton kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Northampton will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will be without Max Cleworth, Luke Bolton and Anthony Forde due to injuries, while George Evans emerges as a major doubt after sustaining a knock in the game against Stevenage.

Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee, having both started on the bench last time out, could be included in the XI for the weekend tie.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Scarr, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Dobson, Cannon, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, O'Connell, O'Connor, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Northampton team news

Defensive duo Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki remain sidelined with leg and muscle injuries, respectively.

Besides, after Luke Mbete was forced off the pitch in the 2-4 loss to Bolton on Tuesday, Aaron McGowan is in line to slot in at left-back.

Meanwhile, Tom Eaves will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench following his return from injury. Birmingham loanee Tyler Roberts should start upfront, though.

Northampton possible XI: Burge; Odimayo, Guthrie, Baldwin, McGowan; McGeehan, Sowerby; Pinnock, Chouchane, Fosu; Roberts.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burge, Tzanev, Dadge Defenders: Magloire, McGowan, Guthrie, Willis, Guinness-Walker, Lintott, Odimayo, Tomlinson, Baldwin Midfielders: Sowerby, Hoskins, Fox, Pinnock, Dibley-Dias, McCarron, McGeehan, Hondermarck, Fosu, Chouchane Forwards: Eaves, Wilson, Roberts, Morton, Dobson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Northampton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 25, 2006 Wrexham 0-1 Northampton League Two August 13, 2005 Northampton 0-0 Wrexham League Two March 16, 2002 Northampton 4-1 Wrexham League One December 1, 2001 Wrexham 3-2 Northampton League One March 2, 2001 Wrexham 3-0 Northampton League One

