How to watch today's Wrexham vs Northampton League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham and Northampton are two worlds apart as they prepare to face off in a League One game at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.
The hosts are five points adrift of current leaders Birmingham after the Red Dragons suffered their second league defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 at Stevenage.
On the other hand, Northampton are just a point off the relegation zone following back-to-back defeats against Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.
Wrexham vs Northampton kick-off time
|Date:
|October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 am PT / 10 am ET
|Venue:
|SToK Cae Ras
The League One match between Wrexham and Northampton will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson will be without Max Cleworth, Luke Bolton and Anthony Forde due to injuries, while George Evans emerges as a major doubt after sustaining a knock in the game against Stevenage.
Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee, having both started on the bench last time out, could be included in the XI for the weekend tie.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Scarr, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Dobson, Cannon, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, O'Connell, O'Connor, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Cannon, Evans, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird
Northampton team news
Defensive duo Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki remain sidelined with leg and muscle injuries, respectively.
Besides, after Luke Mbete was forced off the pitch in the 2-4 loss to Bolton on Tuesday, Aaron McGowan is in line to slot in at left-back.
Meanwhile, Tom Eaves will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench following his return from injury. Birmingham loanee Tyler Roberts should start upfront, though.
Northampton possible XI: Burge; Odimayo, Guthrie, Baldwin, McGowan; McGeehan, Sowerby; Pinnock, Chouchane, Fosu; Roberts.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burge, Tzanev, Dadge
|Defenders:
|Magloire, McGowan, Guthrie, Willis, Guinness-Walker, Lintott, Odimayo, Tomlinson, Baldwin
|Midfielders:
|Sowerby, Hoskins, Fox, Pinnock, Dibley-Dias, McCarron, McGeehan, Hondermarck, Fosu, Chouchane
|Forwards:
|Eaves, Wilson, Roberts, Morton, Dobson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Northampton across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 25, 2006
|Wrexham 0-1 Northampton
|League Two
|August 13, 2005
|Northampton 0-0 Wrexham
|League Two
|March 16, 2002
|Northampton 4-1 Wrexham
|League One
|December 1, 2001
|Wrexham 3-2 Northampton
|League One
|March 2, 2001
|Wrexham 3-0 Northampton
|League One