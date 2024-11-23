How to watch today's Wrexham vs Exeter League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Exeter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will seek to return to winning ways when they play hosts to Exeter in Saturday's League One game at SToK Cae Ras.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owned side were last subjected to a 1-0 defeat at Stockport County, while Exeter played out a goalless draw with Lincoln City on matchday 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Exeter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Exeter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Wrexham vs Exeter kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Exeter will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

The Red Dragons manager Phil Parkinson will not be able to call upon the services of Arthur Okonkwo, George Evans, James Jones, Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott due to injury, while midfielder Andy Cannon will be suspended for the game.

Andy Cannon will face competition from Ollie Rathbone for a spot in midfield, while Paul Mullin should be involved in attack.

Exeter team news

Josh Magennis, Ilmari Niskanen and Kamari Doyle are available for selection after returning from international duty, but midfielder Ryan Woods is set to face a one-match ban after picking up two yellow cards in the Lincoln City draw.

Meanwhile, Demetri Mitchell may continue to feature from the bench after returning from a long-term injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches EXE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Exeter 1 - 0 Wrexham

Wrexham 4 - 0 Exeter 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

