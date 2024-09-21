How to watch today's Wrexham vs Crawley Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having faced their first defeat in League One this season, Wrexham will look to return to winning ways when the Red Dragons play host to Crawley Town at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson's men went down 3-1 against Birmingham City on Monday, while Scott Lindsey's side were involved in a 1-1 draw with Stockport County in their previous match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Crawley Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Crawley Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Luke Bolton is ruled out due to a foot problem, while Andy Cannon is in contention for a start after appearing as a substitute against Birmingham following a return from injury.

Jack Marriott should continue in attack, alongside Ollie Palmer, with Elliot Lee continuing on the left side.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Dalby, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Crawley Town team news

Dion Conroy, Gavan Holohan and Sonny Fish are unlikely to be available for selection here, while Junior Quitirna could make the XI after coming off the bench to bag the equalizer against Stockport.

After making his club debut, Bradley Ibrahim may have to remain content with a spot on the bench once again.

Crawley Town possible XI: Wollacott; Mullarkey, Mukena, Flint; Camara, Williams, Anderson, Kelly; Darcy, Quitirna; Swan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wollacott, Sandford, Beach, Sheik Defenders: Barker, Mukena, Mullarkey, Flint, Malone, Tanimu Midfielders: Bragg, Anderson, Forster, Darcy, Roles, Camara, Quitirna, Kelly, Ibrahim, Williams, Khaleel Forwards: Swan, Hepburn-Murphy, Adeyemo, Showunmi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Crawley Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Wrexham 4-1 Crawley Town League Two October 7, 2023 Crawley Town 0-1 Wrexham League Two February 15, 2011 Wrexham 0-0 Crawley Town National League February 12, 2011 Crawley Town 3-2 Wrexham National League February 20, 2010 Wrexham 2-0 Crawley Town National League

