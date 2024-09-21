+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Birmingham City FC v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
League One
team-logo
SToK Cae Ras
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Wrexham vs Crawley Town League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having faced their first defeat in League One this season, Wrexham will look to return to winning ways when the Red Dragons play host to Crawley Town at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson's men went down 3-1 against Birmingham City on Monday, while Scott Lindsey's side were involved in a 1-1 draw with Stockport County in their previous match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Crawley Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Crawley Town kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 21, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am PT / 10 am ET
Venue:SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Crawley Town will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Luke Bolton is ruled out due to a foot problem, while Andy Cannon is in contention for a start after appearing as a substitute against Birmingham following a return from injury.

Jack Marriott should continue in attack, alongside Ollie Palmer, with Elliot Lee continuing on the left side.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
Midfielders:McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam
Forwards:Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Dalby, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Crawley Town team news

Dion Conroy, Gavan Holohan and Sonny Fish are unlikely to be available for selection here, while Junior Quitirna could make the XI after coming off the bench to bag the equalizer against Stockport.

After making his club debut, Bradley Ibrahim may have to remain content with a spot on the bench once again.

Crawley Town possible XI: Wollacott; Mullarkey, Mukena, Flint; Camara, Williams, Anderson, Kelly; Darcy, Quitirna; Swan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wollacott, Sandford, Beach, Sheik
Defenders:Barker, Mukena, Mullarkey, Flint, Malone, Tanimu
Midfielders:Bragg, Anderson, Forster, Darcy, Roles, Camara, Quitirna, Kelly, Ibrahim, Williams, Khaleel
Forwards:Swan, Hepburn-Murphy, Adeyemo, Showunmi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Crawley Town across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 9, 2024Wrexham 4-1 Crawley TownLeague Two
October 7, 2023Crawley Town 0-1 WrexhamLeague Two
February 15, 2011Wrexham 0-0 Crawley TownNational League
February 12, 2011Crawley Town 3-2 WrexhamNational League
February 20, 2010Wrexham 2-0 Crawley TownNational League

Useful links

