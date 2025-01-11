How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Seattle Kraken, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Seattle Kraken to start a highly anticipated NHL game on January 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Detroit has a great power play rate of 27.4%, which ranks third in the league. The Kraken, on the other hand, has the 22nd-best power play, with an 18.6% success rate.

The Red Wings are struggling on the penalty kill front; they are now in the lowest spot in the league having a penalty kill rate of only 69.4% (31st). But the Kraken does far better in this area; it's ranked 16th for having a 79.1% penalty-kill rate.

Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings and the Seattle Kraken will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL game on January 12, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date January 12, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Red Wings vs Seattle Kraken team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Cam Talbot possesses a record of 8-9-2, a 3.03 GAA, a .903 SV%, and 1 shutout.

Alex Lyon has an 8-5-0 record, a 2.71 GAA, and a .902 SV%, with one shutout.

Lucas Raymond has 42 points for the Red Wings, with 16 goals and twenty-six assists.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord holds an impressive 12-9-2 record, a 2.51 goals against average, a .912 save percentage, and one shutout.

Philipp Grubauer has had a tough season, with a record of 5-12-1, a goals-against average of 3.45, and a save percentage of .880.

Jared McCann has 29 points, which includes 13 goals and sixteen assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Eberle Pelvis injury Out Yanni Gourde Lower body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

The Red Wings and the Kraken have faced each other five times before, so this game could be very close. The Kraken have captured four of their last five games, including both of the most recent games in 2023, which ended in 5-4 scores.

The Red Wings, on the other hand, have only achieved one victory, a 4-3 win on the 20th of February 2024.

In the past, the games have frequently been close, with several 5–4 scores, showing that both sides can score a lot, however, the Kraken have been stronger.

Because Seattle has been performing better lately and Detroit has been having trouble in their last few games against each other, the Kraken will probably be confident to keep up their great action. To win, the Red Wings must enhance their defense and make the most of their special teams.

Date Results Feb 20, 2024 Red Wings 4-3 Kraken Oct 25, 2023 Kraken 5-4 Red Wings Mar 03, 2023 Kraken 5-4 Red Wings Feb 19, 2023 Kraken 4-2 Red Wings Mar 20, 2022 Kraken 4-2 Red Wings

