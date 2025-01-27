How to watch today’s Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to battle with the Los Angeles Kings to start a highly anticipated NHL game on January 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT.

Detroit maintains a 14-11-2 mark at home and stands at 23-21-5 overall. The Red Wings have had a hard time winning games when they have more penalty minutes compared to their opponents, with a record of 3 wins, 6 losses, and 3 ties in those situations.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has achieved an 11-11-5 mark on the away games and is 26-14-6 overall. The Kings have done quite well when they score during power plays, with an 11-3-1 mark in those games.

This is the second time these sides will meet this season. In their last game, the Kings won 4-1, with Adrian Kempe scoring two goals.

Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Los Angeles Kings in a thrilling NHL game on January 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date January 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

Lucas Raymond continues to be an important player for Detroit, scoring 19 goals and getting 33 assists so far this year.

Marco Kasper is performing well lately, scoring five goals and getting three assists during his past 10 games.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jeff Petry Undisclosed Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

Adrian Kempe has proven excellent for the Kings, scoring 24 goals and getting 20 assists.

Alex Turcotte has helped by scoring 3 goals and getting two assists in the last 10 games.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Kings and the Red Wings have each won two times. The Kings won their last game against the Red Wings on the 17th of November 2024, with a score of 4-1.

However, the Red Wings had a victory against the Kings on January 14, 2024, winning 5-3. The Red Wings won 4-3 on the fifth of January 2024, showing they can compete in high-scoring games.

The Kings have been successful in the season of 2022, winning 4-3 on the 13th of November 2022 and narrowly winning 5-4 on the 18th of October 2022. These results suggest that the next match will be close, with both sides likely to take advantage of chances to score.

Detroit needs to work on staying out of the penalty box and improving their defense. Meanwhile, the Kings will try to make the most of their great power-play skills. The game might be very close, and either team could win based on who tackles better and manages special teams.

Date Results Nov 17, 2024 Kings 4-1 Red Wings Jan 14, 2024 Red Wings 5-3 Kings Jan 05, 2024 Red Wings 4-3 Kings Nov 13, 2022 Kings 4-3 Red Wings Oct 18, 2022 Kings 5-4 Red Wings

