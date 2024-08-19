How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to meet the Winnipeg Jets to start a high-voltage NHL clash on October 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Winnipeg Jets are coming into this game after Kyle Connor scored two goals in a 6-4 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit has a 4-4-1 mark, which includes a 2-2-1 record at home. They have achieved 25 goals and given up 28 goals, for a -3 goal differential.

Winnipeg has a great record on the road, going 4-0-0. They are 8-1 overall. The Jets have a 6-1-0 performance when they achieve three or more goals, which shows how good their offense is when it's working.

This is the first time this season that these two teams are facing each other.

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL battle on October 30, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

This season, Cam Talbot has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.16 goals against average as well as a .913 save percentage, and one shutout.

Alex Lyon has a great 2.05 goals against average, and a .940 save percentage, with a shutout. His record is 2-2-0.

Forward Lucas Raymond made a big difference on offense, scoring one goal and setting up seven assists for eight points.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Motte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tim Gettinger Undisclosed Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck is a rock-in goal for the Jets, with a 6-1-0 record, a 2.14 goals against average, and a .925 save percentage, with a shutout.

Eric Comrie, the backup goalie, has also done his part, with a record of 2–0-0, 3.00 goals against average, along with a .915 save percentage.

Kyle Connor has scored 8 goals and set up 6 assists to give him 14 points.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ville Heinola Ankle injury Out Jaret Anderson-Dolan Undisclosed Out

Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

The Winnipeg Jets have edged the Detroit Red Wings in four of the last five meetings, winning by large margins in all of them. The Jets' most recent games were in December as well as October 2023, and they easily won both times, 5-2 and 4-1. This shows how strong their offense is and how reliable their defense is. The 6-2 win for Winnipeg in April 2023 was another strong showing of their ability to get past Detroit's defense. In January 2023, Detroit did win with a score of 7–5, showing that they can compete offensively when the team is on fire. But the Jets have been performing well and consistently lately, and they have a reliable goalie and scoring attackers like Kyle Connor, which makes it look like they could have the advantage again in this game.

Date Results Dec 21, 2023 Jets 5-2 Wings Oct 27, 2023 Jets 4-1 Wings Apr 01, 2023 Jets 6-2 Wings Jan 11, 2023 Wings 7-5 Jets Apr 07, 2022 Wings 3-1 Jets

