How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever make the trip to the Lone Star State on Wednesday evening to take on the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in non-conference WNBA action.

The Fever sit third in the Eastern Conference with an 11-14 record and are coming off a narrow 81-74 road win on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. That was their second straight and their fourth win in the last six games.

The Wings, meanwhile, are bottom in the West with a 5-19 record and a three-game losing skid, including an 87-81 home defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever takes place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas, USA.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indian Fever live on ESPN+.

Dallas Wings Team News

The Wings, who have been plagued by injuries from the start of the season, could benefit the most from the forthcoming extended break. The mix-and-match team is not without skill, but it has been inconsistent.

One bright spark has been the play of Arike Ogunbowale, who is averaging 22.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

The team's second-leading scorer, Natasha Howard missed time following a broken foot in the season opener but has found the groove of late. She has averaged 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever Team News

The Fever are led by Kelsey Mitchell, whose 17.1 points per outing are made possible in large part by her three-point shot, of which she averages 2.4 makes on 6.4 attempts. Mitchell has hit the 20-point mark in three of her last five games. Meanwhile, rookie Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever in the WNBA: