How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings are scheduled to meet the Chicago Blackhawks to start a high-voltage NHL game on January 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks hold a record of 14-25-2, eighth in the Central Division, while the Detroit Red Wings hold a record of 18-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division.

As of now, Detroit's penalty kill (69.4%, 31st in the NHL) has been a major weakness that Chicago's special teams could use against them. In contrast to Chicago's league-worst 44.2% face-off success rate, the Red Wings' competitive 51% face-off percentage (14th across the league) gives them an advantage when it comes to puck possession.

Chicago has a great penalty kill, placed fourth at 83.9%, which gives them a huge defensive edge against Detroit's power play.

Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks in an electrifying NHL game on January 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date January 10, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Detroit Red Wings team news

This season, Cam Talbot has an 8-9-2 record, a 3.03 GAA, and a .903 SV%, with one shutout.

Lucas Raymond scored 16 goals and set up 26 assists for 42 points.

Dylan Larkin has scored 17 goals, 9 of which have come on the power play, and has blocked 112 shots.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Lyon Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jeff Petry Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Soderblom has a record of 6-10-1, and 2.92 GAA, with .905 SV%.

Petr Mrazek has an 8-14-1 record and a 3.13 GAA with .897 SV%.

Connor Bedard has scored 35 points (ten goals, twenty-five assists).

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Connor Murphy Groin injury Day-to-Day Alec Martinez Neck injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

In their last five head-to-head games, the Red Wings dominated the Blackhawks, winning all five and scoring 18 goals against them. In their most recent game, on November 7th, 2024, Detroit won easily 4-1.

This came after a 2-0 shutout win and another strong 4-2 performance in the preseason. The Blackhawks have had trouble scoring against Detroit. In all of these games, they have scored not more than two goals, whereas the Red Wings have always found ways to win.

The Red Wings are expected to go into this game with optimism because Detroit has been winning lately and Chicago has been having trouble in this rivalry. To change this, the Blackhawks will have to tighten up their defense while discovering a spark on offense.

Date Results Nov 07, 2024 Red Wings 4-1 Blackhawks Sep 28, 2024 Red Wings 2-0 Blackhawks Sep 26, 2024 Red Wings 4-2 Blackhawks Feb 26, 2024 Red Wings 3-2 Blackhawks Dec 01, 2023 Red Wings 5-1 Blackhawks

