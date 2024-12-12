How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.
The Edmonton Oilers are third across the Pacific Division with a record of 8-4-1 on the road and 16-10-2 overall. The Minnesota Wild are first across the Central Division with a record of 7-3-1 at home, and 19-5-4 overall.
The Wild's power play is ranked 20th in the league, with an 18.9% win rate. The Oilers' power play is ranked 17th, with a 20% win rate, just ahead of them.
The penalty kill has been bad for both teams. The Minnesota is ranked 29th (71.6%) and the Edmonton is ranked 27th (73.1%).
Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on December 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
|Date
|December 12, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Xcel Energy Center
|Location
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Minnesota Wild team news
Filip Gustavsson has a 14-4-3 record, a 2.08 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage, with two shutouts.
Marc-Andre Fleury gained 5-1-1 while maintaining a 2.56 goals against average and a .910 save rate.
Kirill Kaprizov leads the squad with 42 points (seventeen goals, twenty-five assists).
Minnesota Wild Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Mats Zuccarello
|Lower body injury
|Out
Edmonton Oilers team news
Stuart Skinner has a 10–7–2 record, a 2.81 goals against average, and a .895 save percentage, including a shutout.
Calvin Pickard has a record of 6-3-0, and a 2.56 goals against average, with a .892 save percentage.
Connor McDavid has 37 points, 13 goals, and 24 assists.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Evander Kane
|Abdomen injury
|Out
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Undisclosed
|Out
Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
Head-to-head records between the Wild and the Oilers favor the Wild, who have taken four of the last five meetings. Recently, on the 22nd of November 2024, the Wild won 5–3, showing how excellent they are at scoring. Before that, Minnesota beat the Oilers on the 24th of February 2024 (4–2) and the 25th of October 2023 (7–4), showing that they can score more goals in fast-paced games. There was only one win for the Oilers during this time, and it came on December 9th, 2023, when they barely beat the Wild 4–3. They needed their top shooters to stay in the game. The Wild have been winning this meeting over and over again thanks to strong offensive play. For Edmonton to turn things around, Connor McDavid and its goalies must perform great.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 22, 2024
|Wild 5-3 Oilers
|Feb 24, 2024
|Wild 4-2 Oilers
|Dec 09, 2023
|Oilers 4-3 Wild
|Oct 25, 2023
|Wild 7-4 Oilers
|Dec 13, 2022
|Wild 2-1 Oilers