How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start a highly anticipated NHL game on December 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Edmonton Oilers are third across the Pacific Division with a record of 8-4-1 on the road and 16-10-2 overall. The Minnesota Wild are first across the Central Division with a record of 7-3-1 at home, and 19-5-4 overall.

The Wild's power play is ranked 20th in the league, with an 18.9% win rate. The Oilers' power play is ranked 17th, with a 20% win rate, just ahead of them.

The penalty kill has been bad for both teams. The Minnesota is ranked 29th (71.6%) and the Edmonton is ranked 27th (73.1%).

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling NHL clash on December 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date December 12, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has a 14-4-3 record, a 2.08 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage, with two shutouts.

Marc-Andre Fleury gained 5-1-1 while maintaining a 2.56 goals against average and a .910 save rate.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the squad with 42 points (seventeen goals, twenty-five assists).

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Joel Eriksson Ek Lower body injury Out Mats Zuccarello Lower body injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Stuart Skinner has a 10–7–2 record, a 2.81 goals against average, and a .895 save percentage, including a shutout.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 6-3-0, and a 2.56 goals against average, with a .892 save percentage.

Connor McDavid has 37 points, 13 goals, and 24 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out Viktor Arvidsson Undisclosed Out

Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Head-to-head records between the Wild and the Oilers favor the Wild, who have taken four of the last five meetings. Recently, on the 22nd of November 2024, the Wild won 5–3, showing how excellent they are at scoring. Before that, Minnesota beat the Oilers on the 24th of February 2024 (4–2) and the 25th of October 2023 (7–4), showing that they can score more goals in fast-paced games. There was only one win for the Oilers during this time, and it came on December 9th, 2023, when they barely beat the Wild 4–3. They needed their top shooters to stay in the game. The Wild have been winning this meeting over and over again thanks to strong offensive play. For Edmonton to turn things around, Connor McDavid and its goalies must perform great.

Date Results Nov 22, 2024 Wild 5-3 Oilers Feb 24, 2024 Wild 4-2 Oilers Dec 09, 2023 Oilers 4-3 Wild Oct 25, 2023 Wild 7-4 Oilers Dec 13, 2022 Wild 2-1 Oilers

