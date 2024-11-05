How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings to open a thrilling NHL battle on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Wild have a great record overall (8-1-2), including a great 3-0-1 record at home. They have had a good power play, with a 22.2% success rate that ranks them 11th in the league. On the other hand, they have had a terrible penalty kill, with a 65.2% success rate that ranks them 30th in the league.

On the other hand, the Kings have a good record (7-3-3), though their road record (4-3-2) is not quite as strong. Their power play has not been as effective as the Wild's (15.2%, 24th in the league), however their penalty kill is better (78.4%, 18th in the league).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings will face off against each other in an epic NHL clash on November 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date November 5, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Wild vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has a record of 6-1-1, and good goals-against average of 2.12, with an amazing save percentage of .924.

Marc-André Fleury is an experienced goalie with a record of 2-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.93, and a save percentage of .899.

Kirill Kaprizov has 21 points, which includes seven goals and fourteen assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Troy Grosenick Right knee injury Out for Season

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper has a record of 4-0-3 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.67. He also has an impressive save percentage of .899 and one shutout.

David Rittich has a 3-3-0 record, a 3.09 GAA, and a smaller .870 SV%.

Anze Kopitar has 14 points, which includes five goals and nine assists.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Arthur Kaliyev Clavicle injury Out Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Minnesota Wild will want to improve on their current head-to-head record, which shows a range of outcomes, in their next game against the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings easily beat the Wild in the last two games, 6-0 and 7-3, showing how good they are at scoring and how they can control the game. The Wild did win their most recent game, which was on April 16, 2024, by a score of 3–1. This shows that they can get back on track against the Kings. Because both teams have different strengths—Minnesota operates well at home and Los Angeles can score a lot of points—this game could come down to which team can best use their recent wins and change their plans to beat the other.

Date Results Apr 16, 2024 Wild 3-1 Kings Mar 21, 2024 Kings 6-0 Wild Oct 20, 2023 Kings 7-3 Wild Feb 22, 2023 Wild 2-1 Kings Nov 09, 2022 Kings 1-0 Wild

More NHL news and coverage