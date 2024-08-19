How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are ready to host the Winnipeg Jets to start a highly anticipated NHL battle on November 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
Minnesota has a 13-3-4 record overall, including a 2-1-2 record against teams in the same division. The Wild have one of the best offenses in the NHL. They scored 69 goals, which is eighth in the league, or 3.4 goals per game.
Winnipeg comes into the game with a strong 17-4 overall record and a 6-1-0 record against teams from the Central Division. The Jets are unbeatable on special teams. When they score a power-play goal, they are 9-0-0.
The two teams will encounter for the second time this season. During their last game, the Jets won 2-1 in overtime.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time
The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL clash on November 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
|Date
|November 25, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Xcel Energy Center
|Location
|Saint Paul, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TSN3, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets team news
Minnesota Wild team news
This season, Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson has a 9-3-3 record, 2.13 GAA, .924 SV%, and one shutout.
As a backup, veteran Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-0-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .904 SV%.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Marat Khusnutdinov
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
Winnipeg Jets team news
Connor Hellebuyck has a 14-2-0 record, 2.13 GAA, .924 SV%, and 3 shutouts with the Jets.
Kyle Connor helps the offense with 26 points, thirteen goals, and thirteen assists.
Winnipeg Jets Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Logan Stanley
|Midbody injury
|Out
|Dylan Samberg
|Foot injury
|Out
Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record
Based on their recent performances, the upcoming game between the Wild and the Jets is sure to be intense. In their last five head-to-head games, the Jets have won three and lost two. The most recent win was a narrow 2-1 overtime win on October 14, 2024.
But the Wild showed how strong they were offensively with big wins on the 28th of September (8-5) and the 22nd of September (5-2). Many of the Jets' wins have come from their ability to score when they have the chance, as seen in games like the 6-3 victory on February 21st and the 4-2 win on April 7.
Both teams are performing great, and key players such as Connor Hellebuyck along with Filip Gustavsson are at their best. This game could come down to special teams and defense, making it an additional close match.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 14, 2024
|Jets 2-1 Wild
|Sep 28, 2024
|Wild 8-5 Jets
|Sep 22, 2024
|Wild 5-2 Jets
|Apr 07, 2024
|Jets 4-2 Wild
|Feb 21, 2024
|Jets 6-3 Wild