How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Wild are ready to host the Winnipeg Jets to start a highly anticipated NHL battle on November 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Minnesota has a 13-3-4 record overall, including a 2-1-2 record against teams in the same division. The Wild have one of the best offenses in the NHL. They scored 69 goals, which is eighth in the league, or 3.4 goals per game.

Winnipeg comes into the game with a strong 17-4 overall record and a 6-1-0 record against teams from the Central Division. The Jets are unbeatable on special teams. When they score a power-play goal, they are 9-0-0.

The two teams will encounter for the second time this season. During their last game, the Jets won 2-1 in overtime.

Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will square off against the Winnipeg Jets in an electrifying NHL clash on November 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date November 25, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN3, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Minnesota Wild team news

This season, Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson has a 9-3-3 record, 2.13 GAA, .924 SV%, and one shutout.

As a backup, veteran Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-0-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .904 SV%.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Day-to-Day Marat Khusnutdinov Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck has a 14-2-0 record, 2.13 GAA, .924 SV%, and 3 shutouts with the Jets.

Kyle Connor helps the offense with 26 points, thirteen goals, and thirteen assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Midbody injury Out Dylan Samberg Foot injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

Based on their recent performances, the upcoming game between the Wild and the Jets is sure to be intense. In their last five head-to-head games, the Jets have won three and lost two. The most recent win was a narrow 2-1 overtime win on October 14, 2024.

But the Wild showed how strong they were offensively with big wins on the 28th of September (8-5) and the 22nd of September (5-2). Many of the Jets' wins have come from their ability to score when they have the chance, as seen in games like the 6-3 victory on February 21st and the 4-2 win on April 7.

Both teams are performing great, and key players such as Connor Hellebuyck along with Filip Gustavsson are at their best. This game could come down to special teams and defense, making it an additional close match.

Date Results Oct 14, 2024 Jets 2-1 Wild Sep 28, 2024 Wild 8-5 Jets Sep 22, 2024 Wild 5-2 Jets Apr 07, 2024 Jets 4-2 Wild Feb 21, 2024 Jets 6-3 Wild

