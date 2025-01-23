How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are ready to host the Utah Hockey Club to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Minnesota averages 2.94 goals each game (18th) while Utah averages 2.87 (21st).

Minnesota averages 28.0 shot attempts every game, which is ranked 18th, while Utah is just behind with 27.4 shot attempts, ranked 21st.

Minnesota has had a hard time with faceoffs, standing 26th with a win rate of 48.2%. In contrast, Utah has performed better, ranking 11th with a win rate of 51.4%.

Minnesota Wild vs Utah Hockey Club: How to watch

Minnesota Wild vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild and the Utah Hockey Club will meet in an epic NHL game on January 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date January 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Wild vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson has an 18-9-3 record, a 2.58 goals against average (GAA), and a .914 save percentage (SV%), with three shutouts.

Marc-André Fleury has a record of 10 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie. He has an average of 2.60 goals allowed per game and a save percentage of .909, but he has not had a shutout yet this season.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Brodin Lower body injury Out Kirill Kaprizov Lower body injury Out

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has a record of 10 wins, 13 losses, and 3 ties. He has an average of 2.54 goals allowed per game and a save percentage of .910.

Connor Ingram has a record of 8 wins, 5 losses, and 3 ties, with a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.29 and a save percentage (SV%) of .882.

Clayton Keller leads the group with 50 points—16 goals and 34 assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Guenther Lower body injury Out Robert Bortuzzo Lower body injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record

In their last two matches, the Wild and the Hockey Club competed closely against each other. On the 21st of December 2024, Utah won 2-1 in a close game where both teams executed strong defense and had good goalkeeping.

Just 10 days before, on the 11th of December 2024, Minnesota won with a score of 5-4, showing they can score well under pressure. This means the next game might be very competitive.

Utah wants to repeat their strong defense from their last win, whereas Minnesota will try to take advantage of their scoring abilities and team depth. Both teams will depend on their goalies—Gustavsson for Minnesota and Vejmelka for Utah—to help decide the game's result.

Date Results Dec 21, 2024 Club 2-1 Wild Dec 11, 2024 Wild 5-4 Club

