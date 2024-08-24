How to watch today's Wrexham vs Reading League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Reading, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will host Reading in their second League One fixture of the new season at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Both these teams have won two out of their first three matches in the new season. They both have four points from their first two league matches and will be looking to get into a winning run to climb up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Reading online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Reading kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham wing-back Jacob Mendy featured in Tuesday's reserve match against Stoke City's Under-21s. It remains uncertain whether Mendy is ready for first-team duties.

Wrexham will also need to evaluate Paul Mullin's fitness. The striker is close to a return following his spinal surgery.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Revan, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird

Reading team news

Reading will be without attacker Harvey Knibbs, who is out for three to four weeks with a groin injury.

Andy Yiadom continues to be sidelined with a knee issue, and Femi Azeez has recently moved to Championship club Millwall.

Reading possible XI: Pereira; Craig, Mbengue, Bindon, Dorsett; Elliott, Wing, Savage; Camara, Ehibhatiomhan, Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereira, Boyce-Clarke, Button, Bouzanis Defenders: Mbengue, Abrefa, Bindon, Dorsett, Dean, Kanu Midfielders: Elliott, Savage, Camara, Rushesha, Wing, Craig, Senga-Ngoyi, Holzman, Sackey, Garcia Forwards: Wareham, Smith, Tuma, Ehibhatiomhan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/12/01 Wrexham 0 - 2 Reading League One 06/11/01 Reading 2 - 0 Wrexham League One 17/03/01 Wrexham 1 - 2 Reading League One 17/10/00 Reading 4 - 1 Wrexham League One 01/04/00 Wrexham 0 - 1 Reading League One

Useful links