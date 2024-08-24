How to watch today's Wrexham vs Reading League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will host Reading in their second League One fixture of the new season at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.
Both these teams have won two out of their first three matches in the new season. They both have four points from their first two league matches and will be looking to get into a winning run to climb up the standings.
How to watch Wrexham vs Reading online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US.
Wrexham vs Reading kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Wrexham wing-back Jacob Mendy featured in Tuesday's reserve match against Stoke City's Under-21s. It remains uncertain whether Mendy is ready for first-team duties.
Wrexham will also need to evaluate Paul Mullin's fitness. The striker is close to a return following his spinal surgery.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Revan, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird
Reading team news
Reading will be without attacker Harvey Knibbs, who is out for three to four weeks with a groin injury.
Andy Yiadom continues to be sidelined with a knee issue, and Femi Azeez has recently moved to Championship club Millwall.
Reading possible XI: Pereira; Craig, Mbengue, Bindon, Dorsett; Elliott, Wing, Savage; Camara, Ehibhatiomhan, Smith.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pereira, Boyce-Clarke, Button, Bouzanis
|Defenders:
|Mbengue, Abrefa, Bindon, Dorsett, Dean, Kanu
|Midfielders:
|Elliott, Savage, Camara, Rushesha, Wing, Craig, Senga-Ngoyi, Holzman, Sackey, Garcia
|Forwards:
|Wareham, Smith, Tuma, Ehibhatiomhan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/12/01
|Wrexham 0 - 2 Reading
|League One
|06/11/01
|Reading 2 - 0 Wrexham
|League One
|17/03/01
|Wrexham 1 - 2 Reading
|League One
|17/10/00
|Reading 4 - 1 Wrexham
|League One
|01/04/00
|Wrexham 0 - 1 Reading
|League One