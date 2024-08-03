How to watch today's Wrexham vs Fleetwood friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will take on Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.
This is set to be the final pre-season game for the team co-owned by Deadpool and Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds. Their last outing was against Vancouver Whitecaps and they won it 4-1. Fleetwood beat Hearts 3-0 in what was their second friendly match in pre-season. Their League Two campaign also begins next weekend.
Wrexham vs Fleetwood kick-off time
|Date:
|August 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Wrexham vs Fleetwood online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Wrexham's iFollow, with a match pass costing roughly $13 for fans in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is recovering from an injury and will be unavailable for selection.
Left-back Jacob Mendy is also sidelined and will miss the team's last friendly before the new season begins.
Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Brunt, O'Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall
|Defenders:
|Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters
Fleetwood team news
Fleetwood have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their pre-season friendly against Wrexham. They will be hoping to distribute more minutes across the squad to get them in shape before the new season.
Fleetwood predicted XI: Harrington (GK), Wiredu (C), Holgate, Hughes, Johnston, Virtue, Bonds, Mayor, Hunt, Lonergan, Coughlan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lynch, Harrington, McMullan, Fôn Williams
|Defenders:
|Holgate, Potter, Armstrong
|Midfielders:
|Johnston, Wiredu, Mayor, Broom, Dolan, Patterson, Helm
|Forwards:
|Lonergan, Graydon, Coughlan, Williams
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/08/21
|Fleetwood Town 0 - 4 Wrexham
|Friendly
|05/07/19
|Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 Wrexham
|Friendly
|11/04/12
|Fleetwood Town 1 - 1 Wrexham
|National League
|29/08/11
|Wrexham 2 - 0 Fleetwood Town
|National League
|19/03/11
|Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 Wrexham
|National League