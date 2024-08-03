This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wrexham 2024Getty
Club Friendlies
team-logo
team-logo
watch on ifollow
GOAL

How to watch today's Wrexham vs Fleetwood friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club FriendliesWrexhamWrexham vs FleetwoodFleetwood

How to watch the friendly match between Wrexham and Fleetwood, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

This is set to be the final pre-season game for the team co-owned by Deadpool and Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds. Their last outing was against Vancouver Whitecaps and they won it 4-1. Fleetwood beat Hearts 3-0 in what was their second friendly match in pre-season. Their League Two campaign also begins next weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Fleetwood kick-off time

Date:August 3, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET
Venue:Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Wrexham vs Fleetwood online - TV channels & live streams

Wrexham iFollowWatch here

The match will be shown live on Wrexham's iFollow, with a match pass costing roughly $13 for fans in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is recovering from an injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Left-back Jacob Mendy is also sidelined and will miss the team's last friendly before the new season begins.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Brunt, O'Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall
Defenders:Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James
Midfielders:McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield
Forwards:Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Fleetwood team news

Fleetwood have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their pre-season friendly against Wrexham. They will be hoping to distribute more minutes across the squad to get them in shape before the new season.

Fleetwood predicted XI: Harrington (GK), Wiredu (C), Holgate, Hughes, Johnston, Virtue, Bonds, Mayor, Hunt, Lonergan, Coughlan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lynch, Harrington, McMullan, Fôn Williams
Defenders:Holgate, Potter, Armstrong
Midfielders:Johnston, Wiredu, Mayor, Broom, Dolan, Patterson, Helm
Forwards:Lonergan, Graydon, Coughlan, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/08/21Fleetwood Town 0 - 4 WrexhamFriendly
05/07/19Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 WrexhamFriendly
11/04/12Fleetwood Town 1 - 1 WrexhamNational League
29/08/11Wrexham 2 - 0 Fleetwood TownNational League
19/03/11Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 WrexhamNational League

Useful links

Advertisement