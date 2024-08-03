How to watch today's Wrexham vs Fleetwood friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Wrexham and Fleetwood, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

This is set to be the final pre-season game for the team co-owned by Deadpool and Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds. Their last outing was against Vancouver Whitecaps and they won it 4-1. Fleetwood beat Hearts 3-0 in what was their second friendly match in pre-season. Their League Two campaign also begins next weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wrexham vs Fleetwood kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Racecourse Ground

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Wrexham vs Fleetwood online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Wrexham's iFollow, with a match pass costing roughly $13 for fans in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is recovering from an injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Left-back Jacob Mendy is also sidelined and will miss the team's last friendly before the new season begins.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Brunt, O'Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall Defenders: Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James Midfielders: McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield Forwards: Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Fleetwood team news

Fleetwood have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their pre-season friendly against Wrexham. They will be hoping to distribute more minutes across the squad to get them in shape before the new season.

Fleetwood predicted XI: Harrington (GK), Wiredu (C), Holgate, Hughes, Johnston, Virtue, Bonds, Mayor, Hunt, Lonergan, Coughlan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lynch, Harrington, McMullan, Fôn Williams Defenders: Holgate, Potter, Armstrong Midfielders: Johnston, Wiredu, Mayor, Broom, Dolan, Patterson, Helm Forwards: Lonergan, Graydon, Coughlan, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/08/21 Fleetwood Town 0 - 4 Wrexham Friendly 05/07/19 Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 Wrexham Friendly 11/04/12 Fleetwood Town 1 - 1 Wrexham National League 29/08/11 Wrexham 2 - 0 Fleetwood Town National League 19/03/11 Fleetwood Town 1 - 0 Wrexham National League

