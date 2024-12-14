How to watch today's Wrexham vs Cambridge United League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Cambridge U, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will take on Cambridge United in the League One fixture at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

The Ryan Reynolds co-owned side has won their last five games in a row and will be confident of extending that winning run. They are second in the league standings, tied on 40 points alongside leaders Wycombe.

Cambridge will be hoping to spoil the hosts' party but they have managed just one win in their last five matches. It will be a monumental task for the visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Cambridge United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Cambridge United kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the SToK Cae Ras on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham's goalkeeping woes have persisted, with Arthur Okonkwo and Callum Burton both sidelined due to injuries.

Forward Jack Marriott, who started the campaign strongly with five goals in 10 League One appearances, has been unavailable since October due to an injury expected to keep him out for four months. George Evans remains a long-term absentee as well.

Midfielder James Jones picked up an injury during Wrexham's midweek cup win over Crewe and is doubtful. On the positive side, James McClean and George Dobson are eligible to feature against Cambridge after serving their suspensions.

Cambridge United team news

Cambridge United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against Wrexham this weekend.

They are down in 22nd place in the league standings and are desperate for points in order to climb out of the relegation zone.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links