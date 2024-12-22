+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Volkswagen Arena
GOAL

How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBorussia DortmundWolfsburg vs Borussia DortmundWolfsburg

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

Dortmund have looked lost in their recent performances and are winless in their last four matches across all competitions. Wolfsburg are only a point and a place behind the visitors in 11th place and will be looking to make the home advantage count.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Volkswagen Arena

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
K. Grabara
2
K. Fischer
18
D. Vavro
4
K. Koulierakis
21
J. Maehle
27
M. Arnold
24
B. Dardai
32
M. Svanberg
20
R. Baku
11
T. Tomas
9
M. Amoura
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
2
Y. Couto
4
N. Schlotterbeck
23
E. Can
7
G. Reyna
8
F. Nmecha
13
P. Gross
14
M. Beier
43
J. Gittens
9
S. Guirassy

4-2-3-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ralph Hasenhuettl

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuri Sahin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 25

    N. Suele

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg continue to face multiple injury challenges, including the absence of goalkeeper Niklas Klinger and defenders Sebastiaan Bornauw and Rogerio.

In midfield, Aster Vranckx is also unavailable, paving the way for Maximilian Arnold to likely be joined by Bence Dardai and Mattias Svanberg.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, defenders Niklas Süle and Julian Ryerson remain sidelined. However, Ryerson is expected to return to action in the coming days.

Form

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOB

Last 5 matches

BVB

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

