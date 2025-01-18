How to watch today's West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Only two points separate these two teams after 21 rounds of league fixtures. West Ham are 12th in the standings, whereas Palace are 14th.

West Ham ended a run of three defeats in a row when they beat Fulham 3-2 in their last outing. On the other hand, Palace will be looking to pick up their third straight win.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, UNIVERSO and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 10 a.m. ET.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham are preparing for their derby against Palace with several injury concerns. Winger Crysencio Summerville is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury sustained during the FA Cup third-round defeat at Aston Villa.

Due to ongoing injuries, Alphonse Areola, defender Jean-Clair Todibo, and captain Jarrod Bowen are not expected to feature. Forward Michail Antonio is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious car accident in December.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace will be without Trevoh Chalobah, who Chelsea has recalled.

In other news, Matheus Franca and Adam Wharton are sidelined due to injuries.

