How to watch today's West Brom vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will take on Norwich in the Championship at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

After a run of six consecutive draws, the hosts finally managed to claim three points in their last outing, against Hull City. They are fifth in the standings and will be hoping they can get on to a winning run to climb up the standings.

Norwich are really struggling to perform and will have nightmares about what could be a fourth consecutive defeat. They are also winless in their last six matches.

How to watch West Bromwich vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

West Bromwich vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

The match will be played at The Hawthorns on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich team news

West Brom continue to grapple with a center-back injury crisis, with Kyle Bartley, Paddy McNair, and Semi Ajayi all sidelined.

Daryl Dike is working towards a long-awaited return from an Achilles injury suffered in February.

Norwich team news

Norwich’s defensive struggles are compounded by the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who is recovering from a rib injury.

Others in the treatment room are Ashley Barnes, Joshua Sargent, and Onel Hernandez.

