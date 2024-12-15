How to watch today's Watford vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will take on West Brom in the Championship at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday.

These two are evently matched at this stage of the season, with the hosts in sixth place with 32 points and visitors a point behind in eighth spot.

West Brom will have the better momentum heading into the game, after they ended a run of draws with a win over Coventry in their most recent outing. Watford will be hoping they can avoid making it three draws in a row.

Watford vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford will have to deal with the absence of defender Angelo Ogbonna, as he is set to be sidelined for a significant portion of the festive fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

There are no other injury concerns in the squad as they prepare to take on their busy schedule in December.

West Bromwich team news

West Brom winger Grady Diangana continues to be a doubt as he recovers from a calf strain, which has already kept him out of the last five Championship games.

With no other new injury worries, West Brom will be hoping they can climb up the standings with more wins in the bag.

