How to watch today's Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Villarreal are gearing up to face Barcelona on Sunday in a La Liga clash between two unbeaten sides.

The visitors sit atop the La Liga standings, boasting a perfect record of five wins from five games. However, they suffered a setback in the Champions League this week—could that defeat leave them reeling?

Meanwhile, Villarreal, currently fourth with three wins and two draws, will be eager to stay within striking distance of the league leaders as the season gains momentum.

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

Villarreal vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET or 9:30 am PT on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will be missing four key players for their clash with Barcelona due to injuries, with Willy Kambwala, Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth, and Alfonso Pedraza all unavailable.

Ayoze Perez has hit the ground running in his Villarreal stint, netting three goals in his first five league games, and the Spanish forward is expected to spearhead the attack once again on Sunday.

New signing Thierno Barry is likely to retain his place in the lineup, and head coach Marcelino might opt for an unchanged starting XI, which would mean Yeremy Pino and Nicolas Pepe could find themselves starting from the bench once more.

Villarreal possible XI: Conde; Femenia, Albiol, Costa, S Cardona; Akhomach, Comesana, Parejo, Baena; Perez, Barry

Position Players Goalkeepers: Álvarez, Conde Defenders: Foyth, Bailly, Kambwala, Albiol, Pedraza, Cardona, Femenía, Altimira, Espigares, Navarro Midfielders: Akhomach, Gueye, Baena, Pino, Parejo, Suárez, Hassan, Comesaña, Trigueros, Terrats, Requena Forwards: Pépé, Moreno, Danjuma

Barcelona team news

Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi are all sidelined for the clash due to injuries.

Ferran Torres will also be unavailable as he serves a suspension for his red card against Girona last weekend. Meanwhile, Eric Garcia is eligible to start despite his early dismissal in the Champions League match against Monaco.

There were initial worries about Marc Casado's fitness after he sustained a late knock against Monaco, but the midfielder is expected to be fit to start against Villarreal.

Yamal has been electric for Barcelona this season, tallying four goals and four assists in six outings, and the 17-year-old is set to feature in the starting lineup again this weekend.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Casado, E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/27/24 Barcelona 3-3 Villarreal LaLiga 08/27/23 Villarreal 3-4 Barcelona LaLiga 02/13/23 Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona LaLiga 10/21/22 Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal LaLiga 05/23/22 Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal LaLiga

