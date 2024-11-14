How to watch today's Venezuela vs Brazil World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Venezuela and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela will take on Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers at the Monumental de Maturín Stadium on Thursday.

Brazil are fourth in the standings, six points behind leaders Argentina. They will be hoping they keep adding wins to the bag to close down the gap to the top of the standings.

Venezuela are further down in the eighth spot and are winless in their last five games. It will be a struggle for them, despite playing the game at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Venezuela vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Monumental de Maturín

The match will be played at the Monumental de Maturín on Thursday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Venezuela continues to struggle with defensive availability, with Yordan Osorio recently withdrawing due to injury.

Jhon Chancellor and promising prospect Teo Quintero are also sidelined due to injuries.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Gonzalez, R Ramirez, Ferraresi, Aramburu; Martinez, Rincon, Herrera; Soteldo, Rondon, Savarino

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Fung, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, J. Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, D. Martinez, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Ramos, Romero, Sequera Forwards: Rondon, Cadiz, D'Agostini, J. Ramirez

Brazil team news

Brazil will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he sustained with Liverpool. Ederson is expected to step in.

Rodrygo was forced off early in Real Madrid's last outing, followed shortly by Eder Militao’s season-ending ACL tear. Bremer is also out with a similar ACL injury.

Head coach Dorival Junior has decided to exclude defensive trio Lucas Beraldo, Fabricio Bruno, and Alex Telles from the squad.

Brazil possible XI: Ederson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Igor Jesus.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Bento, Ederson Defenders: Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Vanderson, Abner Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, A. Pereira, M. Pereiea, Andre, Gerson Forwards: Raphinha, Martinelli, Endrick, Savinho, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/21 Venezuela 1 - 3 Brazil World Cup qualifiers 14/06/21 Brazil 3 - 0 Venezuela Copa America 14/11/20 Brazil 1 - 0 Venezuela World Cup qualifiers 19/06/19 Brazil 0 - 0 Venezuela Copa America

Useful links