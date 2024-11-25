How to watch today's Venezia vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Venezia and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezia will take on Lecce in the Serie A at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Monday.

These two teams are struggling down at the bottom of the league standings, with both having only managed two wins each in 12 games so far.

Lecce are 18th with nine points, whereas Venezia are 20th with eight points. The hosts will be desperate to avoid what could be a third loss in a row.

How to watch Venezia vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Venezia vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

The match will be played at the Pierluigi Penzo Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezia team news

Eusebio Di Francesco can select his preferred starting lineup as the team has no fresh injury concerns

He will have Joel Pohjanpalo in attack. The Finnish striker has netted three of his four league goals this season at the home stadium.

Lecce team news

With Lameck Banda sidelined by an ankle fracture, Santiago Pierotti, who scored the equalizer in Lecce's last match, could be called upon to step in.

Lecce's new boss will also have to contend with the absences of Medon Berisha, Kevin Bonifazi, Balthazar Pierret, and Rares Burnete, all out due to injury.

