How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tijuana Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will take on Tijuana in the Leagues Cup at the BC Place on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC), who are the third team in the group, lead the standings as they have played two matches. Vancouver were held by LAFC in the first game before they went on to win the penalty shootout. They picked up two points as they won on penalties as that is the norm for this tournament.

Tijuana will be hoping they can deny Vancouver the chance to climb to the top of the group standings. They lost their opening game and will be desperate to bounce back.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: BC Place

The match will be played at the BC Place on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

In their tournament opener, the Whitecaps were without Javain Brown due to personal reasons.

Joe Bendik was on the bench recovering from a back issue, and Tristan Blackmon was sidelined with a groin injury.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Boehmer; Halbouni, Veselinovic, Utvik; Ahmed, Cubas, Berhalter, Schopf; Gauld; Picault, White.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Tijuana team news

Meanwhile, Tijuana continued to miss Carlos Valenzuela last week as the Argentine forward is still recovering from a knee injury. His return is anticipated in late August.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Fernandez, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Mejia, Rivera; Alvarez, Reynoso, Corona; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 2019 Tijuana 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps Friendly

