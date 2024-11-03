+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
St Louis City SC v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport
Major League Soccer
BC Place
Watch on Apple TV
How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerVancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FCVancouver WhitecapsLos Angeles FC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will take on Los Angeles (LAFC) in the MLS playoffs at the BC Place on Sunday.

LAFC finished at the top of the standings in the league stage and beat Vancouver 2-1 in the first leg of this best-of-three series. They will be confident of wrapping up the playoffs with another win to secure progress.

For Vancouver, this is a must-win fixture. They were eighth in the standings and will need a strong performance from the team to mount a challenge against the favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date:November 3, 2024
Kick-off time:8.45 pm ET
Venue:BC Place

The match will be played at the BC Place on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Jeevan Badwal and Max Anchor are confirmed absentees for Monday’s clash, each sidelined with injuries that may keep them out until later this month.

They will be hoping the absences won't hurt them in what will be a must-win clash on Sunday.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Adekugbe; Vite, Cubas, Armstrong; Picault, White, Gauld

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer,
Defenders:Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina
Midfielders:Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite
Forwards:Picault, White, Johnson

Los Angeles FC team news

For the visiting team, Lorenzo Dellavalle has been unavailable since February and remains out, with a return expected later in the month.

Denis Bouanga, who ended the MLS season as the league's second-highest scorer with 21 goals alongside Luis Suarez, is the player to watch out for this weekend.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Chanot, Long; Olivera, Tillman, O'Brien, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa
Defenders:Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon
Midfielders:Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
Forwards:Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/10/24Los Angeles FC 2-1 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
14/10/24Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Los Angeles FCMLS
31/07/24Los Angeles FC 2 (2)-2 (4) Vancouver WhitecapsLeagues Cup
12/05/24Los Angeles FC 3-0 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
06/11/23Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Los Angeles FCMLS
29/10/23Los Angeles FC 5-2 Vancouver WhitecapsMLS

Useful links

