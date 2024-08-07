How to watch today's Vancouver vs Pumas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will face Pumas UNAM in the Round-of-32 of the Leagues Cup at the BC Place on Wednesday.

Vancouver will be the more confident team heading into this knockout tie, having won their group games against Tijuana and Los Angeles FC. Pumas were beaten by Austin in their first game of the tournament but they bounced back with a win on penalties against Monterrey.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BC Place

The match will be played at the BC Place on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Tristan Blackmon who is sidelined with a groin injury. They have the rest of the squad fit and ready to go for the game against the Liga MX team.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Boehmer; Halbouni, Veselinovic, Utvik; Ahmed, Cubas, Berhalter, Schopf; Gauld; Picault, White.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Pumas team news

Pumas UNAM have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against Vancouver Whitecaps.

The team crashed out in the first knockout round last year and will be hoping to deliver a better performance this time around.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; J. Rivas, Bennevendo, Nathan, Duarte; Huerta, U. Rivas, Caicedo, Ruvalcaba; Avila, Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Pumas UNAM and Vancouver Whitecaps.

