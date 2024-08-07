How to watch today's Vancouver vs Pumas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vancouver Whitecaps will face Pumas UNAM in the Round-of-32 of the Leagues Cup at the BC Place on Wednesday.
Vancouver will be the more confident team heading into this knockout tie, having won their group games against Tijuana and Los Angeles FC. Pumas were beaten by Austin in their first game of the tournament but they bounced back with a win on penalties against Monterrey.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas kick-off time
|Date:
|August 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|BC Place
The match will be played at the BC Place on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Tristan Blackmon who is sidelined with a groin injury. They have the rest of the squad fit and ready to go for the game against the Liga MX team.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Boehmer; Halbouni, Veselinovic, Utvik; Ahmed, Cubas, Berhalter, Schopf; Gauld; Picault, White.
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor
|Defenders:
|Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Bovalina
|Midfielders:
|Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite
|Forwards:
|Picault, White, Johnson
Pumas team news
Pumas UNAM have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against Vancouver Whitecaps.
The team crashed out in the first knockout round last year and will be hoping to deliver a better performance this time around.
Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; J. Rivas, Bennevendo, Nathan, Duarte; Huerta, U. Rivas, Caicedo, Ruvalcaba; Avila, Funes Mori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Pumas UNAM and Vancouver Whitecaps.