How to watch today's US Virgin Islands vs Barbados Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between U.S. Virgin Islands and Barbados, as well as kick-off time and team news.

US Virgin Islands will take on Barbados in the Concacaf Nations League group stage at the Wildey Turf on Tuesday.

Barbados have won their first two group games and will be confident of making it three wins in a row. US Virgin Islands will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their performance against the same opponents in their last outing which ended in a 0-3 defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch U.S. Virgin Islands vs Barbados online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

U.S. Virgin Islands vs Barbados kick-off time

Date: October 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Wildey Turf

The match will be played at the Wildey Turf on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

U.S. Virgin Islands team news

US Virgin Islands have no injury concerns to deal with and will be hoping to pull off a shock result in this mid-week Concacaf Nations League fixture.

US Virgin Islands predicted XI: Ramos, Rodríguez, Harris, Blaschka, Ramos, Barbour, Bartsch, Joseph, St. Louis, Henry, Catone-Highfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramos, Jones, Joseph Defenders: Blaschka, Ramos, Harris, Perez, Rodríguez, Barbour, Harris, Fuller Midfielders: Browne, Brown, Bartsch, Catone-Highfield, Abdallah, Atemazem Forwards: St. Louis, Joseph, Roth, Henry, Edgar, Berry

Barbados team news

Barbados are also at full strength heading into the game. They will be confident of repeating their performance in the last game, which was a win over the same opponents.

Niall Reid-Stephen grabbed a brace in that game and will be expected to get on the scoresheet once again.

Barbados predicted XI: Primus, Hinkson, Andreas Applewhaite, Prescod, Walters-Harewood, Holligan, Williams, Ackeel Applewhaite, Reid-Stephen, Lucas, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Primus, Griffith, Malcolm Defenders: Morris, Applewhaite, Hinkson, Applewhite, Prescod, Walters, White, Sealy Midfielders: Holligan, Williams, Applewhaite, Brathwaite, Hoyte, Lucas, Taylor, Gilkes Forwards: Reid-Stephen, Vanderpool-Nurse, Cox

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/09/24 Barbados 3 - 0 US Virgin Islands Concacaf Nations League 16/10/19 US Virgin Islands 0 - 4 Barbados Concacaf Nations League 13/10/19 Barbados 1 - 0 US Virgin Islands Concacaf Nations League 19/11/18 Barbados 3 - 0 US Virgin Islands Concacaf Nations League 27/03/15 US Virgin Islands 0 - 4 Barbados World Cup qualifier

Useful links