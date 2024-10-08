+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CONCACAF Nations League
How to watch today's US Virgin Islands vs Barbados Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between U.S. Virgin Islands and Barbados, as well as kick-off time and team news.

US Virgin Islands will take on Barbados in the Concacaf Nations League group stage at the Wildey Turf on Tuesday.

Barbados have won their first two group games and will be confident of making it three wins in a row. US Virgin Islands will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their performance against the same opponents in their last outing which ended in a 0-3 defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch U.S. Virgin Islands vs Barbados online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

U.S. Virgin Islands vs Barbados kick-off time

Date:October 8, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Wildey Turf

The match will be played at the Wildey Turf on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

U.S. Virgin Islands team news

US Virgin Islands have no injury concerns to deal with and will be hoping to pull off a shock result in this mid-week Concacaf Nations League fixture.

US Virgin Islands predicted XI: Ramos, Rodríguez, Harris, Blaschka, Ramos, Barbour, Bartsch, Joseph, St. Louis, Henry, Catone-Highfield

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramos, Jones, Joseph
Defenders:Blaschka, Ramos, Harris, Perez, Rodríguez, Barbour, Harris, Fuller
Midfielders:Browne, Brown, Bartsch, Catone-Highfield, Abdallah, Atemazem
Forwards:St. Louis, Joseph, Roth, Henry, Edgar, Berry

Barbados team news

Barbados are also at full strength heading into the game. They will be confident of repeating their performance in the last game, which was a win over the same opponents.

Niall Reid-Stephen grabbed a brace in that game and will be expected to get on the scoresheet once again.

Barbados predicted XI: Primus, Hinkson, Andreas Applewhaite, Prescod, Walters-Harewood, Holligan, Williams, Ackeel Applewhaite, Reid-Stephen, Lucas, Taylor

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Primus, Griffith, Malcolm
Defenders:Morris, Applewhaite, Hinkson, Applewhite, Prescod, Walters, White, Sealy
Midfielders:Holligan, Williams, Applewhaite, Brathwaite, Hoyte, Lucas, Taylor, Gilkes
Forwards:Reid-Stephen, Vanderpool-Nurse, Cox

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/09/24Barbados 3 - 0 US Virgin IslandsConcacaf Nations League
16/10/19US Virgin Islands 0 - 4 BarbadosConcacaf Nations League
13/10/19Barbados 1 - 0 US Virgin IslandsConcacaf Nations League
19/11/18Barbados 3 - 0 US Virgin IslandsConcacaf Nations League
27/03/15US Virgin Islands 0 - 4 BarbadosWorld Cup qualifier

Useful links

