How to watch today's Uruguay vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Uruguay and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will take on Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers at the Centenario Stadium on Friday.

Uruguay are on a poor run of form which has seen them go winless in their last five matches across all competitions. They are fourth in the group standings, six points behind leaders Argentina and three behind second-placed Colombia.

Colombia had managed to beat Argentina back in September. They then fell to a defeat against Bolivia but bounced back again with a recent win over Chile. They will be confident heading into the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Uruguay vs Colombia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Centenario Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Uruguay team news

Darwin Núñez’s suspension has been overturned by Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing him to feature again after also playing last month while the case was under review.

However, Núñez is one of seven players walking a disciplinary tightrope, as a booking in this match would trigger a suspension. Others at risk include Manuel Ugarte, Santiago Bueno, Nahitan Nández, and José María Giménez.

Colombia team news

Colombia, meanwhile, have suffered a setback with Luis Sinisterra withdrawing late due to injury. His absence is significant, as he made a crucial impact off the bench against Chile, scoring and assisting to secure the win.

Further blows include Juventus full-back Juan Cabal, who tore his ACL shortly after joining the squad, alongside midfield absences Jefferson Lerma and Yáser Asprilla, who remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links