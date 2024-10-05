How to watch today's Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Union Berlin will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday.
Dortmund are fifth in the standings, with three wins from their first five matches. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 7-1 win over Celtic and will be high on confidence.
Union Berlin have eight points from their first five matches. They lost their last game against Borussia Monchengladbach and will be hoping to bounce back with a good performance.
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|October 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.30 am ET
|Venue:
|Alte Foersterei
The match will be played at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Union Berlin team news
The hosts will be missing forward Ivan Prtajin, who is sidelined until November with a knee injury.
Yannic Stein and Josip Juranovic also remain unavailable due to injuries. Striker Kevin Volland is close to a full recovery and could return after the international break.
Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Benes, Schafer, Gosens; Siebatcheu, Hollerbach
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rønnow, Schwolow, Klaus
|Defenders:
|Gosens, Leite, Doekhi, Querfeld, Trimmel, Roussillon, Vogt, Jaeckel, Ogbemudia
|Midfielders:
|Puchacz, Schäfer, Bénes, Král, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Kemlein
|Forwards:
|Vertessen, Siebatcheu, Bedia, Hollerbach, Skarke, Preu
Borussia Dortmund team news
For Dortmund, Gio Reyna is still out with a groin injury. Donyell Malen is expected to recover in time for the game.
Karim Adeyemi scoed hat-trick in the European mid-week fixture against Celtic and will be hoping to keep that form going.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Couto, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson
|Midfielders:
|Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens
|Forwards:
|Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/03/24
|Union Berlin 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|07/10/23
|Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union Berlin
|Bundesliga
|08/04/23
|Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Union Berlin
|Bundesliga
|16/10/22
|Union Berlin 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|13/02/22
|Union Berlin 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga