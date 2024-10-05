How to watch today's Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Berlin will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday.

Dortmund are fifth in the standings, with three wins from their first five matches. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a 7-1 win over Celtic and will be high on confidence.

Union Berlin have eight points from their first five matches. They lost their last game against Borussia Monchengladbach and will be hoping to bounce back with a good performance.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: Alte Foersterei

The match will be played at the Alte Foersterei on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

The hosts will be missing forward Ivan Prtajin, who is sidelined until November with a knee injury.

Yannic Stein and Josip Juranovic also remain unavailable due to injuries. Striker Kevin Volland is close to a full recovery and could return after the international break.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Diogo Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Benes, Schafer, Gosens; Siebatcheu, Hollerbach

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Schwolow, Klaus Defenders: Gosens, Leite, Doekhi, Querfeld, Trimmel, Roussillon, Vogt, Jaeckel, Ogbemudia Midfielders: Puchacz, Schäfer, Bénes, Král, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Kemlein Forwards: Vertessen, Siebatcheu, Bedia, Hollerbach, Skarke, Preu

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, Gio Reyna is still out with a groin injury. Donyell Malen is expected to recover in time for the game.

Karim Adeyemi scoed hat-trick in the European mid-week fixture against Celtic and will be hoping to keep that form going.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Couto, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Gross, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/03/24 Union Berlin 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 07/10/23 Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union Berlin Bundesliga 08/04/23 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Union Berlin Bundesliga 16/10/22 Union Berlin 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 13/02/22 Union Berlin 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

