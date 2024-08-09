How to watch today's Toluca vs Houston Dynamo Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Houston Dynamo in the Round-of-32 of the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

Toluca beat Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City on their way to the knockout stage and will be confident of facing an MLS side again. Houston were held by Atlas in their opening game of the tournament but bounced back with a win against Real Salt Lake to reach this round. Fans can expect a close contest when these two teams meet.

Toluca vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Wanderson will sit out his fourth consecutive game for the visitors but is getting closer to returning from injury. Toluca have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the knockout fixture against Houston.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Gallardo, Pereira, Mendez, Caprizo; Ruiz, Arteaga; Angulo, Vega, Chonteco; Morales.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Nelson Quinones continues to be sidelined for Houston Dynamo due to a knee injury he sustained while representing the Colombia Under-23s in February.

Adalberto Carrasquilla, who was absent in the previous match due to injury, remains uncertain for this fixture as well.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Toluca and Houston Dynamo.

