How to watch today's Wrexham vs Wigan League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Wigan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham, enjoying a stellar campaign, welcome Wigan Athletic to the Racecourse Ground on Sunday for an intriguing League One clash.

Under the stewardship of Phil Parkinson, the Red Dragons find themselves sitting third in the League One standings with an impressive tally of 45 points from 22 matches. Just two points behind second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham are determined to claim three vital points to tighten the race for automatic promotion and put pressure on both Wycombe and Birmingham City at the summit.

Meanwhile, Shaun Maloney's Latics occupy 14th place in the table, having accumulated 27 points from 21 outings. Wigan's recent form has been encouraging, highlighted by a Boxing Day triumph over Rotherham United, courtesy of academy graduate Babajide Adeeko, who scored his maiden career goal. That win followed a derby victory over Bolton Wanderers on December 14 and a hard-fought draw with Shrewsbury Town a week later.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Wigan online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Wigan kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Wigan will be played at STok Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, December 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Wrexham are set to receive a boost with George Evans returning to training after recovering from the ankle ligament injury that sidelined him in October. While he was absent for the clash against Blackpool, he might be included in the squad for Sunday’s game.

First-choice shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo is edging closer to full fitness following a broken wrist last month, but Mark Howard is expected to continue in goal for now.

Striker Jack Marriott, who is on the mend from a fractured fibula, has resumed light training on grass but remains unavailable until 2025. In his absence, Ollie Palmer is likely to lead the line alongside Paul Mullin, who will be eager to build on his spectacular strike in the last match and rediscover his best form after a subdued season by his standards.

Wigan team news

For the visitors, Matt Smith is a doubt after being forced off against Rotherham with an injury. Scott Smith, who replaced him in that fixture, may slot into the starting lineup on Sunday.

Manager Shaun Maloney is expected to rely on midfield duo Babajide Adeeko and Thelo Aasgaard to provide support for forward Dale Taylor as they attempt to unlock Wrexham's formidable defence, which is the strongest in League One.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links