How to watch today's Leeds United vs QPR Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Queens Park Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to climb back into the top two of the Championship, Leeds United will host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this Saturday.

Currently, a sizable 16 points separate these two clubs in England's second tier, with the hosts sitting just two points away from an automatic promotion position, while the visitors languish in 23rd place. Leeds United aim to bounce back after a rare setback in midweek disrupted their strong unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers arrive in Yorkshire fighting a difficult battle at the opposite end of the standings, as recent weeks have seen them gradually slipping further behind in the relegation struggle.

How to watch Leeds vs Queens Park Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and QPR will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Leeds vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds and Queens Park Rangers will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 9, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Despite the midweek loss to Millwall, head coach Daniel Farke is expected to largely stick with the same Leeds United lineup this weekend, though Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, and Largie Ramazani remain unavailable due to injury.

Even with recent competition from Josuha Guilavogui, the midfield duo of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell is likely to continue, while Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon, and Junior Firpo should maintain their roles in an unchanged back four.

Farke may consider refreshing his attacking options, with Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford both vying for a starting spot at the top alongside Joel Piroe. Additionally, Manor Solomon is pushing to replace Daniel James, Brenden Aaronson, or Willy Gnonto in the support positions.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Guilavogui, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Joseph, Gnoto

Queens Park Rangers team news

Queens Park Rangers continue to grapple with a lengthy injury list for Saturday's clash, with defenders Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter, Morgan Fox, and Harrison Ashby out, alongside midfielder Jack Colback and forwards Karamoko Dembele and Michael Frey.

With Frey and Dembele sidelined, Zan Celar is expected to lead the attack, supported by Ilias Chair and Koki Saito. Facing a challenging match at Elland Road, Nicolas Madsen may step into midfield alongside Jonathan Varane and Kieran Morgan, while Sam Field is likely to continue covering in defense due to the numerous absences.

Queens Park Rangers possible XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Field, Santos; Chair, Varane, Morgan, Madsen, Saito; Celar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nardi, Walsh, Shepperd, Salamon Defenders: Ashby, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox Midfielders: Chair, Saito, Madsen, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Varane, Field, Santos, Bennie, Heverton Forwards: Dembélé, Frey, Celar, Smyth, Lloyd

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/27/24 Queens Park Rangers 4-0 Leeds United Championship 10/05/23 Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Championship 01/18/20 Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Leeds United Championship 11/02/19 Leeds United 2-0 Queens Park Rangers Championship 02/27/19 Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Leeds United Championship

