Liga MX
Estadio Caliente
How to watch today's Tijuana vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will take on Puebla in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday.

Tijuana are eighth in the standings whereas Puebla are down in 15th place. However, both these teams have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures. While the hosts are winless in their last four games, the visitors are hoping to avoid a fifth defeat in six matches across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tijuana vs Puebla kick-off time

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:10.10 am ET
Venue:Caliente Stadium

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Christian Rivera and Jose Zuniga are the ones to watch out for at the club as they hope to add to their goal tally for the season.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad ahead of Sunday's match.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Fernandez, Bilbao, Gomez; Tona, Castaneda, Rivera, Blanco; Zuniga, Reynoso, Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
Midfielders:Joe Corona, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Puebla team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Puebla camp ahead of their clash against Tijuana on Sunday.

They will be looking to add more wins to the bag, as they have managed only one victory in their last five games.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Gularte, Orona, Angulo, Pachuca; Gustavo, Diaz, De Buen; Castillo, Gomez, Quinones

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
Defenders:Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez, Pachuca
Midfielders:P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Gustavo, Diaz, Quinones
Forwards:Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia, Lopez, Gomez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20/04/24Tijuana 3 - 1 PueblaLiga MX
02/09/23Puebla 3 - 0 TijuanaLiga MX
30/04/23Puebla 5 - 2 TijuanaLiga MX
13/08/22Tijuana 3 - 3 PueblaLiga MX
29/01/22Puebla 3 - 1 TijuanaLiga MX

Useful links

