How to watch today's Tijuana vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will take on Puebla in the Liga MX at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday.

Tijuana are eighth in the standings whereas Puebla are down in 15th place. However, both these teams have only managed to win one out of their last five fixtures. While the hosts are winless in their last four games, the visitors are hoping to avoid a fifth defeat in six matches across all competitions.

How to watch Tijuana vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tijuana vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.10 am ET Venue: Caliente Stadium

The match will be played at the Caliente Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 10.10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Christian Rivera and Jose Zuniga are the ones to watch out for at the club as they hope to add to their goal tally for the season.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad ahead of Sunday's match.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Fernandez, Bilbao, Gomez; Tona, Castaneda, Rivera, Blanco; Zuniga, Reynoso, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Puebla team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Puebla camp ahead of their clash against Tijuana on Sunday.

They will be looking to add more wins to the bag, as they have managed only one victory in their last five games.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Gularte, Orona, Angulo, Pachuca; Gustavo, Diaz, De Buen; Castillo, Gomez, Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez, Pachuca Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar, Gustavo, Diaz, Quinones Forwards: Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia, Lopez, Gomez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/04/24 Tijuana 3 - 1 Puebla Liga MX 02/09/23 Puebla 3 - 0 Tijuana Liga MX 30/04/23 Puebla 5 - 2 Tijuana Liga MX 13/08/22 Tijuana 3 - 3 Puebla Liga MX 29/01/22 Puebla 3 - 1 Tijuana Liga MX

