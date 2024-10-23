How to watch today's Tijuana vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Wednesday evening, Estadio Caliente will see a high-stakes Liga MX clash as Club Tijuana takes on the Mexican soccer heavyweights, Club América.
Managed by Juan Carlos Osorio, Tijuana secured a 2-1 victory on the road against Necaxa over the weekend. This win marked their third consecutive triumph, lifting the team to sixth place in the standings. Despite clinching the narrow victory, Tijuana faced a barrage of shots, being outgunned 23 to 11 within 90 minutes.
In contrast, André Jardine’s team delivered a resounding performance at home on Saturday, overwhelming Santos Laguna with a 3-0 victory. This commanding display allowed Las Águilas to break a four-match winless streak across all competitions. With this win, Club América gained valuable breathing room in the final play-in round position, extending their lead to four points.
Tijuana vs CF America kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
The Liga MX match between Tijuana and CF America will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.
It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT on Wednesday, October 23, in the US.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
Christian Rivera scored his fourth goal of the season over the weekend, putting him in a tie for the team lead. This marked the first time in four matches that the 28-year-old found the back of the net. Since December 2019, he has donned the La Jauría jersey 136 times, contributing a total of 13 goals across all competitive fixtures.
The club's other forward, Jose Zuniga, will be eager to add to his tally. The striker has not found the net since August 23, enduring a six-match dry spell.
Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Fernandez, Bilbao, Gomez; Tona, Castaneda, Rivera, Blanco; Zuniga, Reynoso, Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Jose Corona
|Defenders:
|Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
|Midfielders:
|Joe Corona, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
|Forwards:
|Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez
CF America team news
Overall, Diego Valdes delivered an outstanding performance against Santos Laguna, earning man-of-the-match honours. Playing the full 90 minutes, the central midfielder notched his first assist of the season and created the most scoring opportunities in the match, finishing with seven chances generated.
In just 26 minutes of action, Henry Martin broke his four-game goal drought over the weekend. The 31-year-old forward boosted his tally for the 2024 Apertura to six goals, leaving him just two behind the Liga MX Golden Boot leader.
Kevin Alvarez has resumed regular training after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for several months and could start this one at right-back.
America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Juarez, Vazquez, Calderon; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Davila; Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Estrada, Cota
|Defenders:
|Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun
|Forwards:
|Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|14/01/24
|Club Tijuana 0-2 Club América
|Liga MX, Clausura
|05/11/23
|Club América 3-0 Club Tijuana
|Liga MX, Apertura
|20/02/23
|Club América 2-1 Club Tijuana
|Liga MX, Clausura
|24/07/22
|Club Tijuana 2-0 Club América
|Liga MX, Apertura
|16/04/22
|Club Tijuana 1-3 Club América
|Liga MX, Clausura