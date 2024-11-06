+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Tigres vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Toluca in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday.

Only two points separate these two teams in the league standings. Toluca are second in the table, eight points behind leaders Cruz Azul whereas Tigres are right behind in third.

Toluca will be confident of a good result from the game, as they have only lost one game so far this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FirecTV and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Toluca kick-off time

Date:November 6, 2024
Kick-off time:8pm ET
Venue:Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Juan Brunetta has found the scoresheet in the last two games and will be hoping he can keep that run going.

Defender Rafael Guerrero remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will be missed at the back.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Joaquim, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Herrera, Cordova, Sanchez; Gignac.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega, Tapia
Defenders:Joaquim, Samir, Purata, Reyes, Garza, Tercero, Aquino, Angulo, Ordonez, Rodriguez
Midfielders:Carioca, Vigon, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Lainez, Cordova, Ayala, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Antuna, Flores, Fierro, Herrera
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Toluca team news

New signing Wanderson will be missed once again as he is recovering from an injury.

Paulinho is Toluca's go-to player for goals as he is the league's top scorer as well with 12 goals so far.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Caprizo, Mendez, Luan, Gallardo; Baeza, Ruiz; Araujo, Vega, Angulo; Paulinho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Volpi, L. Garcia
Defenders:Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera
Midfielders:Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga
Forwards:Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/03/24Toluca 2 - 1 Tigres UANLLiga MX
05/10/23Tigres UANL 2 - 2 TolucaLiga MX
14/05/23Toluca 3 - 1 Tigres UANLLiga MX
12/05/23Tigres UANL 4 - 1 TolucaLiga MX
02/04/23Toluca 3 - 2 Tigres UANLLiga MX

Useful links

