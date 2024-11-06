How to watch today's Tigres vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Toluca in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday.

Only two points separate these two teams in the league standings. Toluca are second in the table, eight points behind leaders Cruz Azul whereas Tigres are right behind in third.

Toluca will be confident of a good result from the game, as they have only lost one game so far this season.

How to watch Tigres vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FirecTV and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tigres vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm ET Venue: Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm ET in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Juan Brunetta has found the scoresheet in the last two games and will be hoping he can keep that run going.

Defender Rafael Guerrero remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will be missed at the back.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Reyes, Joaquim, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Herrera, Cordova, Sanchez; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega, Tapia Defenders: Joaquim, Samir, Purata, Reyes, Garza, Tercero, Aquino, Angulo, Ordonez, Rodriguez Midfielders: Carioca, Vigon, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Lainez, Cordova, Ayala, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Antuna, Flores, Fierro, Herrera Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Toluca team news

New signing Wanderson will be missed once again as he is recovering from an injury.

Paulinho is Toluca's go-to player for goals as he is the league's top scorer as well with 12 goals so far.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Caprizo, Mendez, Luan, Gallardo; Baeza, Ruiz; Araujo, Vega, Angulo; Paulinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Toluca 2 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 05/10/23 Tigres UANL 2 - 2 Toluca Liga MX 14/05/23 Toluca 3 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 12/05/23 Tigres UANL 4 - 1 Toluca Liga MX 02/04/23 Toluca 3 - 2 Tigres UANL Liga MX

