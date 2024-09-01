This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Leon Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Club Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tigres will face Leon up next in the Liga MX Femenil at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts have gotten off to an incredible start in the league. They have won their first six games in a row and are in second place in the standings behind Pachuca, who have won seven games in a row.

Leon will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat. They are struggling in eighth place and will be hoping they can pull off an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Club Leon online - TV channels & live streams

Estrella TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Estrella TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Club Leon kick-off time

Date:September 1, 2024
Kick-off time:9.06pm ET
Venue:Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.06pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Natalia Villarreal may continue at left-back, while Maricarmen Reyes could start upfront for Tigres as they chase their seventh win in a row in the league.

They will be confident of delivering another strong performance with a full squad at their disposal, ready to go.

Tigres Femenil possible XI: Santiago; Rodriguez, Ferral, Lopez, Villarreal; Delgado; Kgatlana, Rangel, Mayor, Ovalle; Reyes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez
Defenders:Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz
Midfielders:Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez
Forwards:Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez

Club Leon team news

Leon have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Tigres on Sunday.

Leon predicted XI: Acuna, Madrid, Bravo, Angeles, Rodriguez, Calderon, Rausch, Pinilla, Viso, Damasceno, Zampoaltec

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acuña, Cota
Defenders:López, García, Madrid, Díaz, Estrada, Rodríguez, Pinilla, Zempoalteca, Esquivias, García
Midfielders:Pasco, Bravo, Garza, Ángeles, Abarca, Manzo, Díaz, Alemán, Frausto
Forwards:Muñoz, Calderón, Rausch, Viso, Freitas, Alemán, Ramírez, Barrientos

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/01/24León 2 - 7 Tigres UANLLiga MX Femenil
12/09/23Tigres UANL 3 - 1 LeónLiga MX Femenil
06/03/23Tigres UANL 4 - 1 LeónLiga MX Femenil
18/10/22León 2 - 0 Tigres UANLLiga MX Femenil
22/03/22Tigres UANL 6 - 0 LeónLiga MX Femenil

Useful links

