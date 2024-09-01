How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Leon Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Club Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tigres will face Leon up next in the Liga MX Femenil at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts have gotten off to an incredible start in the league. They have won their first six games in a row and are in second place in the standings behind Pachuca, who have won seven games in a row.

Leon will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat. They are struggling in eighth place and will be hoping they can pull off an upset.

How to watch Tigres vs Club Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Estrella TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tigres vs Club Leon kick-off time

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.06pm ET Venue: Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9.06pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Natalia Villarreal may continue at left-back, while Maricarmen Reyes could start upfront for Tigres as they chase their seventh win in a row in the league.

They will be confident of delivering another strong performance with a full squad at their disposal, ready to go.

Tigres Femenil possible XI: Santiago; Rodriguez, Ferral, Lopez, Villarreal; Delgado; Kgatlana, Rangel, Mayor, Ovalle; Reyes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez Defenders: Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz Midfielders: Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez Forwards: Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez

Club Leon team news

Leon have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against Tigres on Sunday.

Leon predicted XI: Acuna, Madrid, Bravo, Angeles, Rodriguez, Calderon, Rausch, Pinilla, Viso, Damasceno, Zampoaltec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acuña, Cota Defenders: López, García, Madrid, Díaz, Estrada, Rodríguez, Pinilla, Zempoalteca, Esquivias, García Midfielders: Pasco, Bravo, Garza, Ángeles, Abarca, Manzo, Díaz, Alemán, Frausto Forwards: Muñoz, Calderón, Rausch, Viso, Freitas, Alemán, Ramírez, Barrientos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/24 León 2 - 7 Tigres UANL Liga MX Femenil 12/09/23 Tigres UANL 3 - 1 León Liga MX Femenil 06/03/23 Tigres UANL 4 - 1 León Liga MX Femenil 18/10/22 León 2 - 0 Tigres UANL Liga MX Femenil 22/03/22 Tigres UANL 6 - 0 León Liga MX Femenil

