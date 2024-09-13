How to watch today's Tigres vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tigres will take on Atletico de San Luis in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Friday.
Six games into the season, Tigres are second in the standings, two points behind leaders Cruz Azul. The top three teams in the standings are unbeaten so far and the hosts will be confident of keeping that run intact.
San Luis have two wins in their last five matches and will find it difficult to take on the in-form hosts. The seventh-placed team will be hoping to pull off an upset.
How to watch Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time
|Date:
|September 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Universitario Stadium
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10.05 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Tigres will be without Brazilian Joaquim Pereira who is out injured.
French striker André-Pierre Gignac is expected to lead the line for the hosts against San Luis.
Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Herrera, Flores; Gignac
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino
|Midfielders:
|Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Gignac
Atletico de San Luis team news
Franck Boli will be looking to add to his tally of three goals and remains the player to watch out for his team.
The team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Tigres.
Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sánchez, Domínguez, Vitinho, Bilbao, Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Güemez, Dourado, Salles-Lamonge, Bonatini, Boli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila
|Midfielders:
|Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/01/24
|Atlético San Luis 1 - 2 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX
|05/11/23
|Tigres UANL 2 - 2 Atlético San Luis
|Liga MX
|29/01/23
|Tigres UANL 0 - 0 Atlético San Luis
|Liga MX
|02/10/22
|Atlético San Luis 0 - 3 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX
|20/02/22
|Tigres UANL 2 - 1 Atlético San Luis
|Liga MX