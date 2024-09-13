How to watch today's Tigres vs Atletico San Luis Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Atletico de San Luis in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Friday.

Six games into the season, Tigres are second in the standings, two points behind leaders Cruz Azul. The top three teams in the standings are unbeaten so far and the hosts will be confident of keeping that run intact.

San Luis have two wins in their last five matches and will find it difficult to take on the in-form hosts. The seventh-placed team will be hoping to pull off an upset.

How to watch Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tigres vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.05 pm ET Venue: Universitario Stadium

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres will be without Brazilian Joaquim Pereira who is out injured.

French striker André-Pierre Gignac is expected to lead the line for the hosts against San Luis.

Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Herrera, Flores; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Atletico de San Luis team news

Franck Boli will be looking to add to his tally of three goals and remains the player to watch out for his team.

The team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their game against Tigres.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sánchez, Domínguez, Vitinho, Bilbao, Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Güemez, Dourado, Salles-Lamonge, Bonatini, Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/01/24 Atlético San Luis 1 - 2 Tigres UANL Liga MX 05/11/23 Tigres UANL 2 - 2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 29/01/23 Tigres UANL 0 - 0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 02/10/22 Atlético San Luis 0 - 3 Tigres UANL Liga MX 20/02/22 Tigres UANL 2 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX

