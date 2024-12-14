How to watch today's Swansea City vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Swansea will take on Sunderland in the Championship at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea are unbeaten in their last four games across all coompetitions and will be hoping they can deliver an impressive performance to climb up the table from their ninth spot.

Sunderland are fourth in the standings, and have lost only three of their 20 games so far this season. They will be hard to beat, home or away from home.

How to watch Swansea vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Swansea vs Sunderland kick-off time

The match will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Swansea team news

The home side is facing a host of injury challenges, starting with Sam Parker, who is sidelined with a hamstring problem until the end of the month.

Midfielder Oliver Cooper, Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Andrew Fisher are all expected to remain unavailable.

Sunderland team news

The visiting team also has significant injury woes, with eight players either doubtful or confirmed absentees for the clash.

Midfielders Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle are long-term absentees. Defenders Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are recovering from knee surgeries while Ahmed Abdullahi, Salis Abdul Samed, Ian Poveda and Luke O'Nien are all unlikely to feature.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

