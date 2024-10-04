How to watch today's Sunderland vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sunderland will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Friday.
Sunderland are at the top of the league standings with 18 points from eight matches. They will be hoping they can increase their advantage at the top.
Leeds are three points behind the leaders in fifth place. They have only lost one out of their first eight matches and will be confident about spoiling the hosts' plans.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|CBS Sports Network
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Sunderland vs Leeds kick-off time
|Date:
|October 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Head coach Regis Le Bris is likely to stick with the same Sunderland lineup that started the last game.
Ian Poveda was forced off after just 11 minutes in the last outing due to a muscle injury and will be sidelined until after the October international break.
Sunderland possible starting lineup: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Isidor, Mundle
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patterson, Noukeu, Moore
|Defenders:
|Cirkin, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Hjelde, Johnson, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Rigg, O'Nien, Ba, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksić
|Forwards:
|Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Isidor, Bennette, Abdullahi, Watson
Leeds team news
Daniel Farke's midfield problems have worsened, with Ilia Gruev sustaining a knee injury early in the Norwich match.
Ethan Ampadu is unavailable until 2025 and Joe Rothwell is set to take his place.
Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Rothwell, Tanaka; Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani; Joseph
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo
|Midfielders:
|Rothwell, Aaronson, Tanaka, Chambers, Crew
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/04/24
|Leeds United 0 - 0 Sunderland
|Championship
|13/12/23
|Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United
|Championship
|07/04/18
|Leeds United 1 - 1 Sunderland
|Championship
|19/08/17
|Sunderland 0 - 2 Leeds United
|Championship
|04/01/15
|Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United
|FA Cup