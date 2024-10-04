How to watch today's Sunderland vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

Sunderland are at the top of the league standings with 18 points from eight matches. They will be hoping they can increase their advantage at the top.

Leeds are three points behind the leaders in fifth place. They have only lost one out of their first eight matches and will be confident about spoiling the hosts' plans.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sunderland vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Stadium of Light

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Head coach Regis Le Bris is likely to stick with the same Sunderland lineup that started the last game.

Ian Poveda was forced off after just 11 minutes in the last outing due to a muscle injury and will be sidelined until after the October international break.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Rigg, Neil, Bellingham; Roberts, Isidor, Mundle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Noukeu, Moore Defenders: Cirkin, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Hjelde, Johnson, Anderson Midfielders: Neil, Bellingham, Browne, Rigg, O'Nien, Ba, Abdul Samed, Aouchiche, Aleksić Forwards: Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Isidor, Bennette, Abdullahi, Watson

Leeds team news

Daniel Farke's midfield problems have worsened, with Ilia Gruev sustaining a knee injury early in the Norwich match.

Ethan Ampadu is unavailable until 2025 and Joe Rothwell is set to take his place.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Rothwell, Tanaka; Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani; Joseph

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo Midfielders: Rothwell, Aaronson, Tanaka, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/24 Leeds United 0 - 0 Sunderland Championship 13/12/23 Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United Championship 07/04/18 Leeds United 1 - 1 Sunderland Championship 19/08/17 Sunderland 0 - 2 Leeds United Championship 04/01/15 Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United FA Cup

