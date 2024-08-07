How to watch today's Sturm Graz vs PSG pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Sturm Graz and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Austrian champions Sturm Graz in a pre-season friendly at 28 Black Arena on Wednesday.

After clinching their third consecutive Ligue 1 title last season, the Parisians are set to embark on a new chapter in the city of light, following the departure of their legendary striker and all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

While the Parisians have undoubtedly lost a generational talent at the forefront of their attack, they still possess one of the most highly-regarded managers in the game, eager to achieve further glory this campaign. Luis Enrique, who lost only seven of his 53 matches in charge throughout the 2023-24 season, guided the French champions to a domestic treble.

Die Schwoazn, meanwhile, have already played two competitive matches at the start of the 2024-25 schedule following a seven-game pre-season slate which included tests against Monaco and Portuguese giants Porto.

They have experienced a mixed start to competitive action this summer, beating lower league side Kremser SC in the first round of the Austrian Cup before suffering defeat in the Austrian Bundesliga opener to Rapid Vienna on Sunday afternoon.

Sturm Graz vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: 28 Black Arena

The club-friendly match between Sturm Graz and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at 28 Black Arena in Klagenfurt, Austria.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT on Wednesday, August 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The preseason friendly match will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz team news

Sturm Graz are lacking options at right-back ahead of their match on Wednesday, as Max Johnston is still recovering from an illness that has kept him sidelined this season.

Consequently, the versatile Jusuf Gazibegovic is expected to maintain his position on the right side of Die Schwoazn's defence, while Gregory Wuthrich and former Birmingham City loan star Emanuel Aiwu will partner in the centre of the backline.

Sturm Graz possible XI: Scherpen; Gazibegovic, Aiwu, Wuthrich, Lavalee; Gorenc-Stankovic, Horvat; Camara, Zvonarek, Boving; Biereth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scherpen, Khudyakov, Bignetti Defenders: Dante, Gazibegović, Aiwu, Wüthrich, Johnston, Lavalée, Borković, Malić, Geyrhofer Midfielders: Kiteishvili, Bøving, Chukwuani, Horvat, Gorenc Stanković, Karić, Kern, Hierländer Forwards: Zvonarek, Włodarczyk, Biereth, Sarkaria, Jatta, Grgić, Camara

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Paris Saint-Germain will be without first-choice left-back Lucas Hernandez until the new year after the Frenchman sustained a serious knee injury during the Champions League semi-final first-leg loss to Borussia Dortmund on May 1.

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi will stay in France as he aims to lead his country to Olympic gold, likely missing the start of PSG's competitive season later this month.

Following France's semi-final disappointment at Euro 2024, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani will be eager to stake a claim for a spot in Enrique's forward line, now without the services of Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Zague, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ugarte, Vitinha, Lee; Dembele, Barcola, Kolo Muani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov, Lavallée Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernández, Škriniar, Kimpembe, Pereira, Mukiele, Bernat, Dagba, Zague Midfielders: Lee, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Neves, Ugarte, Soler, Moscardo, Gharbi, Ndour, Mayulu, Kari Forwards: Dembélé, Asensio, Ramos, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Housni, Kari

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides.

