Where to catch all the action from this year’s Paralympic games live from Paris

The Paralympic Games will take place for the first time in three years this summer, unfolding hot on the heels of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Some of the world’s best parasports athletes and teams will travel across the globe in search of medal success.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-year postponement for Tokyo 2020, the event is back on track this year. Following the conclusion of the Olympics, it will take place between August and September in the heart of the French capital.

Set to unfold over a dozen days, several thousand stars will take to the track, field, pool and more in pursuit of sporting immortality - and just a few will walk away as Paralympic Medalists, assured of their place in the history books.

But just when does it take place? What does the schedule look like? And where can you watch it all unfold from your home across the Atlantic? Allow GOAL to offer a guide to watching the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from the United States.

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock streaming service.

With full coverage of the games, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads from $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

FuboTV is another option for streaming the games and a much bigger subscription service that provides all the channels mentioned above within the Pro package. It's FuboTV's cheapest option, giving you well over 100 channels and priced at $74.99 monthly.

If you enjoy various events outside of the Paralympics, you get lots of other sports channels with that, and it is well worth considering for fans of soccer, the NFL, MLB, and the NBA.

When are the Paris 2024 Paralympics?

Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Paralympics take place between Wednesday, August 28th and Sunday, September 8th in France.

The games will take place predominantly around the French capital, with limited events taking place beyond in outlying locations such as Vaires-sur-Marne, Montigny-le-Bretonneux and Chateauroux.

Paris 2024 Paralympics sports schedule

With 22 sports carried over from Tokyo 2020 and no further additions to the programme, the Paris 2024 Paralympics will see parasports athletes compete across multiple disciplines throughout the games.

Below, you can find all the sports that are due to take place and the dates you can watch them unfold:

List of sports at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Sport Date Boccia Thursday, August 29th - Thursday, September 5th Goalball Thursday, August 29th - Thursday, September 5th Five-a-Side Football Friday, August 30th - Saturday, September 7th Para archery Thursday, August 29th - Thursday, September 5th Para athletics Friday, August 30th - Sunday, September 8th Para badminton Thursday, August 29th - Monday, September 2nd Para canoe Friday, September 6th - Sunday, September 8th Para cycling Thursday, August 29th - Saturday, September 7th Para equestrian Tuesday, September 3rd - Saturday, September 7th Para judo Thursday, September 5th - Saturday, September 7th Para powerlifting Wednesday, September 4th - Sunday, September 8th Para rowing Friday, August 30th - Sunday, September 1st Para swimming Thursday, August 29th - Saturday, September 7th Para table tennis Thursday, August 29th - Saturday, September 7th Para taekwondo Thursday, August 29th - Saturday, August 31st Para triathlon Sunday, September 1st - Monday, September 2nd Shooting para sport Friday, August 30th - Thursday, September 5th Sitting volleyball Thursday, August 29th - Saturday, September 7th Wheelchair basketball Thursday, August 29th - Sunday, September 8th Wheelchair fencing Tuesday, September 3rd - Saturday, September 7th Wheelchair rugby Thursday, August 29th - Monday, September 2nd Wheelchair tennis Friday, August 30th - Saturday, September 7th

When is the Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony?

Getty Images

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Wednesday, August 28th.

The event will be held at the Place de la Concorde, located in the eighth arrondissement. The eastern end of the Champs-Elysees borders the site, which is closely associated with executions during the French Revolution.

The venue will host no other events during the games.

When is the Paris 2024 Paralympics closing ceremony?

Getty Images

The closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place on Sunday, September 8th.

The event will be held at the Stade de France, the country's national stadium. Closely associated with the French national soccer and rugby union teams, it is the seventh-biggest stadium in Europe.

The venue will host athletics and other track and field events during the games.

Paris 2024 Paralympics FAQs

Getty Images

Has Paris hosted the Paralympics before?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will be the first time the city has hosted the games and the second time they have been to France in some form, with the Winter Paralympics held in Tignes and Albertville in 1992.

The Olympic Games have been held twice before in the city, in 1900 and 1924.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

No new sports are set to debut at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. While golf, karate, para dance sport, and powerchair football were considered for inclusion, no additional parasports have been included for this year’s games.

Where will the 2028 Paralympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Paralympics, the next games will be held in Los Angeles, and the United States will welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the city's first hosting of the games and the fourth time in the United States, with New York and Atlanta previously hosting the Summer Paralympics and Salt Lake City hosting the Winter Paralympics.