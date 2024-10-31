How to watch NASCAR Martinsville Xfinity 500: Cup Series playoff, TV channels, streaming links & more

Strap yourself in for one of the annual highlights of the NASCAR Cup Series

We’ve been treated to numerous edge-of-your-seat moments to savor during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and playoffs so far, including last Sunday’s finish in Miami, and a dramatic climax is guaranteed with just two races remaining on this year’s race schedule.

The drivers head to Virginia's famous and historic Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the Xfinity 500. It’s the 35th race of the 2024 NASCAR season and the 9th of the current playoffs series. Following Sunday’s race, the championship dreams of only four drivers will remain intact as another four racers are eliminated.

Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick have already locked-in slots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, following recent successes at the South Point 400 (Las Vegas) & the Straight Talk Wireless 400 (Homestead), respectively, so only two more places are up for grabs in the grand finale. Regarding the current playoff points standings, Christopher Bell and William Byron look to have the best chance of grabbing those two final spots. However, the other four drivers still with their eyes on the main prize, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney & Chase Elliott, know that victory at Martinsville on Sunday, guarantees them a spot in Arizona. This means we are set for a stunning showdown in the Xfinity 500.

The Xfinity 500 has been known under many different guises, including the Old Dominion 500 and the Goody's 500. It has been a mainstay at Martinsville Speedway and on the calendar since the first NASCAR season back in 1949, making it the oldest event on the annual NASCAR schedule. The race is 500 laps long, covers a distance of 263 miles, and takes approximately 3 ½ hours to complete.

A handful of drivers jointly hold the record for the most Xfinity 500 wins. NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson all celebrated six victories in the Fall race at Martinsville. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney took the chequered flag last year and is looking to become the first driver to win back-to-back Xfinity 500s since Denny Hamlin in 2010.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the essential info you need to know ahead of this weekend’s vital NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500. This includes the weekend schedule of events, how to watch and stream the race, and the current playoff standings.

When is the Xfinity 500?

The 2024 Xfinity 500 is scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday, November 3. Practice sessions are set for Friday, November 1, with qualifying on Saturday, November 2. The main race action will take place on Sunday, November 3, from 2 pm ET (11 am PT).

Where does the NASCAR Xfinity 500 take place?

Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia, is the venue for the 2024 Xfinity 500, as it has been continuously for 76 years since its inaugural edition in 1949. The race takes place over a 0.526-mile (0.847 km) track. It may be the shortest track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, but it always produces gripping and enthralling encounters. Built by H. Clay Earles in 1947, the sharp curves and short straightaways of Martinsville provide a grueling challenge for the drivers, and the Xfinity 500 is always a true test of racing skill, strategy, and judgment.

Currently, Martinsville hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races, the Cook Out 400 in April and the Xfinity 500. Unique to Martinsville, race winners of the NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series, and Whelen Modified events receive a longcase clock as a trophy, a nod to Martinsville's famous furniture industry. Richard Petty tops the all-time winner's table at Martinsville. In addition to his six Xfinity 500 successes, he won the Cook Out 400 race nine times, too, with 15 victories at the venue between 1960 and 1979. ‘The King’ also still holds the record for being the youngest winner at Martinsville when claiming the 1960 Virginia 500 (now known as the Cook Out 400) at 22 years and 283 days.

How can I watch the Xfinity 500?

Television viewers must tune into NBC, which holds the broadcast rights for the final 20 races of the NASCAR season, to watch the Xfinity 500. NBC Sports features unparalleled motorsports programming with over 1,500 hours of coverage spanning NASCAR, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross Championship, SuperMotocross World Championship, IMSA, and Dakar Rally.

MRN will have the radio call for the race, which will also be simulcast on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Motor Racing Network is the primary source for NASCAR racing. Their award-winning coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is delivered via satellite to nearly 650 radio stations nationwide.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers unparalleled access to the drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, and other racing insiders. From post-race interviews in Victory Lane and the garage, you'll get the latest news and information from your trusted source for NASCAR.

How to stream the Xfinity 500 in the US

There are also plenty of ways to watch NASCAR online without cable. Below are some of the best streaming services for watching NASCAR live streams online. These services will let you watch NASCAR on Roku, Firestick, and other streaming devices, as well as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

What to expect for the Xfinity 500?

Tyler Reddick pulled off a miraculous last-lap pass in Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to guarantee himself a place in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10. 23XI Racing driver Reddick joins recent Las Vegas winner Joey Logano in the official Championship 4 field. Two final places are still up for grabs heading into the last 'Round of 8' stage race at Martinsville this weekend. The remaining six playoff drivers know that victory in the Xfinity 500 also hands them a golden ticket to Arizona.

Current NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings